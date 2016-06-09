NI builds more Blocks for Reaktor and makes it easier to integrate hardware

Version 1.2 of Reaktor's Blocks platform is here, bringing significant improvements for anyone who wants to integrate external hardware into their Reaktor rig. There's also a Maschine sequencer and a set of eight new drum modules that are designed to emulate a classic drum machine.

There are several new Blocks that enhance Reaktor's ability to integrate with the outside world. These include Pitch CV Out, Gates and Triggers and MIDI Out.

The Maschine Sequencer Block, meanwhile, is an 8-channel trigger sequencer that enables you to control Blocks patches from the Maschine Mk2 controller. This also features a Euclidean pattern generator that automatically creates new polyrhythmic structures within a sequence. If you combine the new drum modules with this sequencer you can create your own custom drum machines.

You can download the Blocks 1.2 update now from the NI Service Center, while the full version of Reaktor 6 costs £169. In light of the update, online education platform Kadenze has created a series of tutorial videos demonstrating what you can do with it.