New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2010)
Uloops Labs Uloops Music Composer ($15)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, interfaces, mics and iOS apps to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music and Future Music’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 158 and Future Music issue 233 and published on MusicRadar throughout October and November.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Uloops Labs Uloops Music Composer.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Some workarounds are involved, but this is a workable mini DAW for Android users.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Uloops Labs Uloops Music Composer
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 158)
Harmonicdog MultiTrack DAW 2 (£5.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If it's straightforward iOS multitrack recording you want, MultiTrack DAW 2 delivers.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Harmonicdog MultiTrack DAW 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 158)
Mackie Onyx Blackjack (£149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A rugged bus-powered USB audio interface with great sound quality and versatile monitoring facilities.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mackie Onyx Blackjack
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 233)
ArtsAcoustic BigRock (€79)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Even Jean Michel Jarre couldn't fail to be impressed by the glorious whooshing of this little gem of a plug-in.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ArtsAcoustic BigRock
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 158)
Neve Portico II (£2,545)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A 'best of' compilation of recent Neve designs in a top quality package with a price tag to match.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Neve Portico II
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 233)
URS Classic Console Strip Pro 2 ($480)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“URS's flagship processor hangs on to its 'classic' status with this solid update.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: URS Classic Console Strip Pro 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 158)
ProjectSam Symphobia 2 (£979)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A comprehensive, flexible and inspiring sample library. A score-writer's dream.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ProjectSam Symphobia 2
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 233)
Liine Griid (£15)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Griid's blatantly a one-trick pony, and it's not the cheapest. But it does do that trick very well.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liine Griid
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 233)
touchAble Ableton controller (£9)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“You may think about touchAble and an iPad instead of a hardware controller. A compliment indeed.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: touchAble Ableton controller
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 233)
Waves CLA Artist Signature Collection (£646)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For instant CLA on tap, these plug-ins deliver. Good job, Waves!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves CLA Artist Signature Collection
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 158)
Sugar Bytes Guitarist (€199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Guitarist falls short in a few key areas, but the fundamental concept is solid and the interface is likeable.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes Guitarist
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 158)
Clavia Nord Piano (£2,091)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Nord Piano isn't cheap and it's missing some dials, but it feels and sounds top notch.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Clavia Nord Piano
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 233)
Arturia Analog Experience The Player (£129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A simple and effective concept: 1,000 great sounds give you a quick injection of classic flavour.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Analog Experience The Player
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 233)
Primacoustic London 12 Room Kit (£645)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A well thought-out selection of components that will make your room workable within hours.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Primacoustic London 12 Room Kit
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 233)
SE Electronics VR1 & VR2 Voodoo Ribbon Mics (from £619)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A unique and impressive update to the ribbon mic that out-performs many in the £1k range.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SE Electronics VR1 & VR2 Voodoo Ribbon Mics
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 233)
Universal Audio UAD EP-34 ($199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“More than a mere echo unit, the EP-34 is a space and tone-shaping delay delight.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio UAD EP-34
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 233)
PSP Audioware PSP 85 ($149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If there was space left on the GUI, we'd slap the following on this super-powerful effect: ‘Warning: Serious delays ahead!’"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware PSP 85
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 158)
Liked this? Now read: In pictures: the best hi-tech gear of 2009
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Connect with Rhythm: via Twitter and Facebook
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter