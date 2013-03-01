New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2013)
Focusrite iTrack Solo
MusicRadar's monthly sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent gear reviews around.
In this gallery we've collected the latest reviews of plug-ins, DJ gear, apps and music-making hardware to have past through their hallowed pages.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 364, Computer Music issue 187/188 and Future Music issue 262.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Dead easy to use, and with quality sound, the iTrack Solo could be your ideal choice for recording electric guitar and bass, as well as acoustic guitar and vocals."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focusrite iTrack Solo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Focusrite iTrack Solo currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
DDMF DirectionalEQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"DirectionalEQ does what it claims to and works really well as both a corrective tool and a creative effect."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DDMF DirectionalEQ review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
Synapse Audio Antidote
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One of the most powerful synths in the Rack Extensions Shop, Antidote is a potent cure for so-so synth sounds."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synapse Audio Antidotereview
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol Z2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Superb design, software integration and build quality make this a resoundingly successful DJ mixer debut by NI."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol Z2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
BUY: Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol Z2 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
MeldaProduction MMultiAnalyzer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not perfect, but it's an almost essential mixing aid at this price, giving plenty of useful information on multiple channels."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MMultiAnalyzerreview
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
Spitfire Audio Percussion Redux
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Spitfire's claim that this is the only percussion library you'll need isn't as far-fetched as it sounds."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio Percussion Redux review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 262)
Allen & Heath Xone:K2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A good mix of features, plus a high quality build make this tempting for digital DJs on the move."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Allen & Heath Xone:K2 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 262)
BUY: Allen & Heath Xone:K2 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater
Tascam DP-32 Portastudio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Compact, solid and reliable but in a world full of DAWs the DP-32 feels somewhat restrictive."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam DP-32 Portastudio review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 262)
BUY: Tascam DP-32 Portastudio currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Equator Audio Research D5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The D5s are compact, powered nearfields with sharp imaging and midrange clarity."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Equator Audio Research D5 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 262)
BUY: Equator Audio Research D5 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
Steinberg Cubase 7
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent update, bringing yet more power, quality and innovation to Cubase."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubase 7 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
BUY: Steinberg Cubase 7 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Keith McMillen QuNeo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Cute lights, and QuNeo's XY touch capabilities are interesting, but overall it doesn't live up to the hype."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keith McMillen QuNeo review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 262)
BUY: Keith McMillen QuNeo currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Korg microKEY 25
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Plug-and-play simplicity at a reasonable price. The 25 has the edge over the 37, though."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg microKEY 25 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 262)
BUY: Korg microKEY 25 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Tone2 RayBlaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Were we naïve to expect the world to stop turning? Perhaps, but RayBlaster is still a great synth."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tone2 RayBlaster review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
Korg iPolysix
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Seriously, what can we say? £21 for a hugely convincing dual Polysix emulation from the company that built the original, with touchscreen control and a whole electronic studio wrapped around it? It's a beautiful piece of work."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg iPolysix review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
Toontrack New York Studios Vol 3 SDX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another fine addition to the SDX line!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack New York Studios Vol 3 SDX review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 188)
BUY: Toontrack New York Studios Vol 3 SDX currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass