New Korg monotron Delay and Duo

We loved the analogue vibes of the original monotron; with the MS-20 influence on the filter, it quickly became a must-have gadget in the studio and on stage.

Now Korg has revealed two siblings; the monotron Duo and the monotron Delay. It looks like they will also become studio gadgets you just have to have. Oh Korg, you spoil us!

Go Anywhere Analog: That was the theme behind the remarkable battery-powered and palm-sized Korg analog synthesizer dubbed the monotron. The powerful and fun-to-play monotron analog synthesizer has been joined by two siblings. The Dual Oscillator monotron DUO offers X-MOD capabilities for generating even more extreme sounds. The monotron DELAY features a Space Delay that can produce intense, analog-like echo effects. Best of all, they're a blast to play. Each is equipped with a ribbon keyboard and a live, ready-to-be tweaked front panel offering five knobs and a single switch. This simple operation and ease of use invites hours of enjoyment and musical exploration.



Casual users and gadget mavens will quickly enjoy performing melodies, DJs can create dazzling effects on stage, while established players can add analog muscle to their performance - the possibilities are virtually endless. Grab a monotron, monotron DUO, or monotron DELAY, and get in touch with the exciting world of Korg analog synths.

monotron DUO key features:

Two analog oscillators (VCO) with individual tunings

Edgy X-MOD (with Intensity knob) circuit from Korg's classic Mono/Poly

VCF with Cutoff and Peak Control

Ribbon controller keyboard with Scale Select

Original Analog (VCF) Filter taken from the classic MS-10 & MS-20

Aux input jack lets you apply filter to any audio source

Built-in speaker and battery power for Go Anywhere Analog sound

Headphone jack for private use

Dual Oscillator / X-Mod Design

Offering two oscillators, the monotron DUO adds an extra dimension, delivering an even more extreme sound. Tune the oscillators in unison for a rich, thick, analog tone. Tune them in intervals for classic soloing sounds and generating new effects. The X-MOD (cross modulation) circuit taken from Korg's classic Mono/Poly can introduce a mild or razor-sharp edge to the overall sound; everything from a rich vibrato to extreme metallic sounds reminiscent of an FM synth.



Enhanced Ribbon Controller Keyboard

The monotron DUO's ribbon controller keyboard now features the familiar Scale function used on the KAOSSILATOR. You can use this button to select one of four scales: Chromatic, Major, Minor, or Off. Choose the Chromatic scale to play precise pitches as on a piano, or choose Major or Minor to generate musically coherent phrases by simply sliding your finger around on the keyboard.

monotron DELAY key features:

Space Delay with Rate and Intensity controls offers analog-style echoes

New Pitch LFO with selectable Waveshape and Intensity and shape controls

VCF with Cutoff Control

Wide-range ribbon controller keyboard

Classic Analog Synth / Space Delay Combination

A good delay was an essential part of the classic analog synthesizer sound. More often than not, that delay came from a tape-style echo machine until affordable digital delays were created. The monotron DELAY is an analog synthesizer optimized for sound effects. In addition to its analog oscillator, filter, and LFO, it also provides a Space Delay that's indispensable for swooping, cosmic sounds. The monotron DELAY even reproduces the pitch changes that occur when you vary the delay time, just as though you were using an analog tape echo. This fat and warm delay will add an authentic edge to your analog sounds!



Dual-Waveform LFO

The Low Frequency Oscillator (LFO) waveform used to modulate the pitch now offers a choice of waveshapes - a new square wave plus the traditional triangle wave. Both the Rate (Speed) and the Intensity (Depth) can be adjusted independently. In addition, a trimpot on the back panel can continuously adjust the shape/direction of the triangle wave or the pulse-width of the square wave to deliver even more versatility. Used in conjunction with the delay, the LFO can create dazzling effects and provide unique possibilities for embellishing your songs.



Wide-Range Ribbon Keyboard

The monotron DELAY's ribbon controller keyboard features a wide, four-octave range. This design allows the pitch to be controlled even more aggressively and dynamically, making the monotron DELAY a great weapon for a DJ to get the floor moving with irresistible sound. The reversed white keys and body adornments glows under black light illumination, making the monotron DELAY ideal for delivering a striking visual impact in nearly any club environment.

http://korg.com/monotrons