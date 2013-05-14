New Daft Punk album streaming on iTunes

The next stage of Daft Punk's meticulously planned release campaign for new album Random Access Memories has swung into action, with the whole record now streaming via iTunes.

You'll be able to buy the new long player from 20 May, but you can listen to it, in full, right now.

Daft Punk have also released a YouTube clip (see above) that sees them unwrapping a vinyl copy of Random Access Memories and playing the first few seconds of album starter Give Life Back To Music. Why? Because they can.

Listen to Daft Punk's Random Access Memories on iTunes and let us know what you think of it.