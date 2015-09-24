New Beatskillz plugin promises 'That Thing' your tracks have been missing

According to software developer Beatskillz, 'That Thing' is the sonic mojo that tracks produced in the digital domain often lack when compared to those created with classic drum machines and synths. However, with its new plugin of the same name, the company is claiming that you can bring it back.

Essentially a multi-effect processor, That Thing offers a chorus section for thickening sounds up, a bit crusher for emulating the degraded sound of hardware from the past, and low/high-pass analogue-modelled filters.

There's also the Soundscape Generator, which features samples of old vinyl, tape, radio and tube gear, as well as atmospheres and ambiences. You can adjust the pitch and level of the soundscape to make it work with your audio.

That Thing is the second plugin from Beatskillz, following the release of the Slam Dawg mastering processor. Again, it looks to be targeted at producers who are looking for a quick-fix solution to a specific problem.

You can download a demo of That Thing from the Beatskillz website, where it's currently being sold for $35 (regular price is $59). It's available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.