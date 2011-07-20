New Apple releases: Mac OS X Lion, Mac mini, MacBook Air and Thunderbolt Display

Fresh from announcing record profits, Apple has today showed that it has no intention of resting on its considerable laurels by releasing a whole raft of new products.

The headline act is arguably Mac OS X Lion, but it’s been joined on the market by new versions of the Mac mini and MacBook Air (both of which ship with the updated operating system). There’s also a new display that makes use of the recently-announced Thunderbolt I/O technology.

Click through for more details on all the new products. Further information can be found on the Apple website.