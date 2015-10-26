New '3D music controller' announced as part of Abbey Road Red innovation initiative

Abbey Road Studios is known for the classic recordings made there in the past, but now it's got its eye on the future with the launch of the Abbey Road Red initiative.

Described as "a brand new music technology and innovation-focused department," this 'incubator program' promises to provide support and serve as a testing ground for music tech start-ups, entrepreneurs, researchers and developers, helping them with everything from product creation to distribution and marketing.

The first company to get onboard is Titan Reality, which demonstrated its Pulse 'virtual reality music controller' at the Abbey Road Red launch event earlier this week. Details on what this is and how it works are thin on the ground, but we're told that it features a fast 3D sensor that can detect movements both on its surface and above it.

This is set to launch alongside Explore, a new 'cloud distribution platform' for music makers that's set to let you browse and download instruments.

Commenting on the partnership, Jon Eades, Head of Technology and Innovation at Abbey Road, said: "Abbey Road has been at the forefront of new music technologies for the past 85 years. Pulse is a really exciting innovative product and we are looking forward to working with the guys at Titan Reality over the coming months. The team have put an incredible amount of work into Pulse and we think it promises to become a fantastic music creation platform."

You can find out more on the Abbey Road Red website