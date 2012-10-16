Native Instruments to host Traktor Cookery School

They both involve mixing, but you might think that the similarities between DJing and cooking stop there. But you'd be wrong - that's the view of Native Instruments and Beatport, at least.

Taking place at the Amsterdam Dance Event on 17 and 18 October, the Traktor Cookery School has been dreamt up to add "a culinary twist to the world of electronic music and digital DJing".

The premise is that DJs, music industry luminaries and NI bigwigs will "share their favourite dishes, music tips and views on digital DJing with a select crowd of ADE attendees".

It sounds like a heady mix: guests will be able to taste the food that's prepared and check out the full array of Traktor products (presumably after they've wiped the grease off their fingers).

Check out the press release below for more info. The event is free for conference attendees, but there's limited space and places will be allocated on (quite literally) a first come first served basis.

Traktor Cookery School press release

Native Instruments today announced the TRAKTOR Cookery School, produced in partnership with leading online music retailer Beatport. Taking place between October 17 and October 19 at Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the TRAKTOR Cookery School adds a culinary twist to the world of electronic music and digital DJing.

World famous DJs such as Francois K, David Morales, Blond:ish and Loco Dice as well as leading industry figures such as Mute's Daniel Miller, Ann and Tony Andrews from Funktion One, Elliot Shaw from DC10 and Native Instruments' own CEO Daniel Haver and CTO Mate Galic will share their favorite dishes, music tips and views on digital DJing with a select crowd of ADE attendees. Guests are invited to taste the international finger food prepared by the musical chefs and also have the chance to check out a full array of TRAKTOR products, including the recently announced professional club mixer TRAKTOR KONTROL Z2. A product specialist will be present to demonstrate the products.

The TRAKTOR Cookery School is ideally located next to the official hotel of ADE, The Dylan, on Keizersgracht 376. There will be three cooking sessions per day with the guest chef only being announced on the day of the session via a notice board outside the school. The event will be free to conference attendees, but is highly limited and will work on a first-come, first-served basis.

For everyone not able to attend the actual event, Beatport will cover the TRAKTOR Cookery School with special daily wrap-ups of each session including actual recipes, photographs and accompanying track selections from the featured guests. Official media partner Resident Advisor will post regular updates via their social media channels and TRAKTOR's own Facebook and Twitter pages will share impressions of the event with hundreds of thousands of TRAKTOR fans worldwide.

