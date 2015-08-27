Native Instruments Stems Creator Tool now available in beta

Native Instruments launched Stems - their DJ-friendly multi-channel mixing platform - a short while ago with users able to download ready-made content direct from NI. Now the German company has released the Stems Creator Tool in public beta form allowing you to create your very own Stems.

The Stems Creator Tool is free and designed to be a simple, standalone application built for authoring the multi-channel audio file format.

Should you need further assistance on how to create your own files then check out the above walkthrough video.

The Stems Creator Tool is available for both Mac and PC and can be downloaded from the Stems website.

For software and hardware developers wanting to make their products Stems compatible, NI are making the Stems Developer Toolkit available very soon. You can send Native Instruments a request on the Stems Developer webpage.