Native Instruments releases Premium Tube Series plug-ins

Native Instruments has announced its latest collection of effects plug-ins: the Premium Tube Series.

This features three processors that are designed to emulate the sound of tube-driven hardware: Passive EQ, Vari Comp and Enhanced EQ. As with NI's Vintage Compressors, the plug-ins were created in collaboration with Softube.

Native Instruments Premium Tube Series press release

Native Instruments today introduced a new collection of high-end effects, capturing the warm, natural sound of tube-driven hardware. PREMIUM TUBE SERIES is made up of three individual effects - PASSIVE EQ, VARI COMP and ENHANCED EQ - available either individually or as a high-value bundle. PREMIUM TUBE SERIES makes these effects available for the first time as native plug-ins that run individually within a DAW in VST, AU, RTAS or AAX format. The effects are modeled by Softube, the renowned team behind Native Instruments' VINTAGE COMPRESSORS.

PASSIVE EQ is a fully-parametric, two-channel, four-band equalizer, with additional high and low pass filters plus a wide collection of presets for all use cases. Characterized by its versatile nature and natural sound, it is well suited to a wide range of production duties - from individual tracks to sub groups and even mastering. As with all the effects in the series, running as an individual plug-in in any DAW gives it significant ease-of-use advantages over hardware units, such as built-in parallel processing options, and mid/side mode.

As its name suggests, VARI COMP is a compressor with a flexible range of use cases, from instrument groups to individual tracks. Emulated to possess a clear and warm 'analog' sound, VARI COMP limits and compresses. In limit mode, it uses a unique automatic ratio and knee adjustment, altering the compression ratio from 4:1 up to 20:1 automatically in response to the input signal.

ENHANCED EQ is an easy-to-use effect adept at providing tracks with both subtle definition and rich loudness. Modeled from a boutique studio standard, this is the EQ for adding warmth and weight to the low end of individual tracks, thanks to a special curve produced by simultaneously cutting and boosting the low frequencies. ENHANCED EQ works equally well at adding clarity and shine to midrange.

