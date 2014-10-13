Native Instruments announces Traktor Kontrol S8 all-in-one DJ system

The latest offering from the Berlin masters of hybrid control is new flagship DJ controller, the Traktor Kontrol S8. Perhaps the biggest news is that the jog wheels from other Traktor Kontrols have been ditched in favour of dual Maschine-esque screens. The tech-sharing doesn't end there, either, as the unit looks to be borrowing the touch-sensitive knobs of the recently-released S-series keyboards.

In line with the company's current ethos of making performers less reliant on their computers, the S8 promises a far simpler workflow when controlling Traktor Scratch Pro 2, which is included with the hardware.

Eight Remix Decks (four per deck) are at your disposal, and when Remix Deck View is active, samples and loops all become accessible in full-screen for mixing with the eight dedicated faders.

The eight colour-coded pads add a wealth of control when it comes to launching and freezing clips, with two touch strips - again borrowed from the S-series keys - enabling control of motion-sensitive pitch bending, track seeking and vinyl scratch emulation. They also help you to keep track of phase in dark environments.

Alongside all the hybrid trickery, the S8 can still operate as a standalone mixer, with each channel being switchable to a manual mode, which is perfect for handing over your set to the next DJ in the booth.

This is all backed up with a 24-bit/48kHz audio interface that offers four analogue RCA inputs with phono and mic preamps. XLR and RCA master outputs, a 1/4-inch booth output and MIDI I/O for syncing your external gear complete the connectivity options.

The Traktor Kontrol S8 is coming on 30 October 30 2014 and is available for pre-order now at £999. More information can be found on the Native Instruments website.