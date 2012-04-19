Native Instruments announces Mostly Robot, hi-tech supergroup

The term 'supergroup' usually conjures up images of a collection of egocentric guitarists, bass players and drummers, but Mostly Robot is a high-calibre collective with a difference. Brought together by Native Instruments, it features acclaimed hi-tech musicians Jamie Lidell, Tim Exile, Jeremy Ellis, Mr Jimmy and DJ Shiftee.

Mostly Robot are set to perform at Sónar Barcelona 2012 and will make use of a range of NI software and hardware. This is very much a live performance outfit; the musicians are keen to follow the tradition of jazz players and will improvise on stage with no MIDI clock or prepared grid.

There's a visual element, too; this will be provided by Berlin design collective Pfadfinderei. Using the note events, controller data and audio material generated during the live show, the visuals will develop in real time onscreen so that the audience can keep in touch with what the band are up to.

It all sounds like a lot of fun, frankly - find out more on the Native Instruments website.