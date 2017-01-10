NAMM 2017: Akai Pro's MPC 2.0 software looks like it has a DAW-style feature set

NAMM 2017: As well as releasing new standalone MPC hardware, Akai Pro has also announced updated companion software. What's more, this isn't only compatible with the forthcoming MPC X and MPC Live, but also with the existing MPC Touch and MPC Studio Black.

Operating either standalone or as a VST/AU plugin, MPC 2.0 features a redesigned GUI that promises to improve your workflow. What's more, you can now use audio tracks - up to eight when the software is running on the MPC X or Live hardware, or 128 when it's operating on your computer.

There are also new audio editing tools, while any effect, instrument or mixer parameter can be automated. It's possible to set up sub-mixes and FX returns, and there's support for multi-output plugins.

Another string that's been added to MPC 2.0's bow is real-time timestretching and pitchshifting, while a new clip-launching workflow has been introduced, too. There's support for WAV, MP3, AIFF, REX and SND files, and also samples and sequences from any previous MPC model.

"MPC 2.0 is the next generation of Akai Professional music production software, perfected by over a year of intense R & D," said Dan Gill, Product Manager for Akai Professional. "This software suite really energises the creative process for performers and producers alike, and is an indispensable part of our MPC's amazing capability."

The MPC 2.0 software is set to ship with all compatible MPCs, while owners of existing hardware that supports it will be offered an upgrade soon (price to be confirmed). Find out more on the Akai Pro website.

Akai MPC 2.0 software features