NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Waldorf brings you Eurorack modules and a keyboard to house them in
Waldorf kb37
NAMM 2016: Waldorf is focusing on Eurorack gear at this year's show, bringing you not just new modules but also a keyboard to house them in.
Indeed, it's probably the keyboard that'll get the most attention: the kb37 is a 37-note controller that can host up to 100HP of modules in an angled panel. MIDI channels are programmable, while the keyboard itself is a high-quality Fatar TP9 model that's velocity-sensitive and supports aftertouch. Other controls include pitch and mod wheels (see below for full specs).
Prices and release dates are still to be confirmed, but you can make further investigations on the Waldorf website.
kb37 features
Keyboard & controllers
- Fatar TP9 37-keys keyboard with aftertouch
- Pitchbend wheel
- Modulation wheel
- Glide
- Selectable note priority
- Octave up/down switch
- Gate retrigger
Module section
- Width: 545mm/107 HP
- Eurorack compatible bus
- Bus CV & Gate linkable to CV interface via jumpers
- Built-in regulated power-supply (+12V/-12V, 1.5A)
CV interface
- 8 CV outputs
- Pitch
- Velocity
- Aftertouch
- Pitchbend
- Modwheel
- 3 user-assignable MIDI controllers
- 3 Trigger outputs
- Gate
- Clock & Reset outputs for MIDI sync
dvca1 dual VCA module
- Two true analogue high-end VCAs
- Optional colour control based on state variable filter technology
- CV-input for colour modulation
- Simultaneous linear and exponential control and CV inputs
- Additional gain control for adding up to +12dB
- Separate AC and DC coupled inputs for audio rsp. control signals
- Separate summing output combining both signals
- Link mode for parallel modulation of two signals
- Anti-parallel link option for panning effects
cmp1 compressor module
- True analogue high-end compressor
- Flexible side-chaining
- Control path based on controllable balance of side and main signal
- RMS and Peak modes
- Threshold and compression controllable from panel with additional CV-inputs
- Attack & Release in manual or automatic mode
- Hard- and soft-knee compression
- Bleeding control for mixing original signal to compressed output
- Overall gain control
- Input level control
- Separate output of detector signal for use as envelope follower
- Additional level control input for optional use as exponential VCA
mod1 modulator module
Three highly flexible modulation sources in one module. All based on innovative analogue circuits for snappy attacks and super smooth curves.
AD3SR
- ADSR envelope with up to three decay stages
- Each decay stage with time and target level control
- Configurable for 1, 2, or 3 decay stages
- Loop mode for looping from attack over all enabled decays stages
- Gate and trigger inputs
- Positive and Inverted output
Symmetry Generator
- Two segment modulator with controllable symmetry
- CV-inputs for speed and symmetry
- LFO mode with bipolar output
- Gate and Trigger envelope modes with unipolar output
- Linear or rectangular wave forms
Rise & Fall
- Two stage envelope “rise & fall”
- Flexible curve control for rise stage – from smooth classical RC shape to cutting linear segments
- Optional loop mode
- Gate input
- Signal output