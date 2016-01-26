NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Waldorf brings you Eurorack modules and a keyboard to house them in

NAMM 2016: Waldorf is focusing on Eurorack gear at this year's show, bringing you not just new modules but also a keyboard to house them in.

Indeed, it's probably the keyboard that'll get the most attention: the kb37 is a 37-note controller that can host up to 100HP of modules in an angled panel. MIDI channels are programmable, while the keyboard itself is a high-quality Fatar TP9 model that's velocity-sensitive and supports aftertouch. Other controls include pitch and mod wheels (see below for full specs).

Click through the gallery to find out more about the new modules: the dvca1 dual VCA module, the cmp1 compressor module, and the mod1 modulation module. Prices and release dates are still to be confirmed, but you can make further investigations on the Waldorf website.

kb37 features

Keyboard & controllers

Fatar TP9 37-keys keyboard with aftertouch

Pitchbend wheel

Modulation wheel

Glide

Selectable note priority

Octave up/down switch

Gate retrigger

Module section

Width: 545mm/107 HP

Eurorack compatible bus

Bus CV & Gate linkable to CV interface via jumpers

Built-in regulated power-supply (+12V/-12V, 1.5A)

CV interface