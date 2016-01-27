NAMM 2016: Rare synthesizers donated to Bob Moog Foundation

NAMM 2016: Bob Moog’s innovations in synthesis had an impact on almost every genre of music. The Bob Moog Foundation, a small non-profit organisation, carries his pioneering legacy forward to future generations. Its mission is to “ignite creativity at the intersection of music, science, history and innovation”.

Regulars at the NAMM show, this year’s Bob Moog Foundation stand boasted some rare examples of classic synthesizers. Here, we take a look at a one-off Moog Modular controller, the Aries System 300 and the Moog Apollo.