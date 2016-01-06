NAMM 2016: IK Multimedia promises "revolutionary mastering product"

NAMM 2016: IK Multimedia likes to tease something groundbreaking prior to a NAMM show - last year it was its zero latency Android audio solution - and in 2016 the company is promising to unveil a revolutionary mastering product.

What this is and how it works remains to be seen, but what we do know is that award-winning mastering engineer Gavin Lurssen, head of Lurssen Mastering, has been involved in the development of this product, and that IK says that it's "totally unique".

Of course, this isn't IK's first step into the world of mastering - its long-standing T-RackS range of mastering-friendly plugins has won plenty of acclaim - but this sounds like something slightly different.

The video above features Lurssen discussing (in vague terms) what lies in store for us. He says that the product has "analogue sensibilities" and "takes you on part of the journey and then you bring yourself to end that journey".

What could that mean, we wonder? We'll find out on 21 January when the 2016 Winter NAMM Show kicks off in Anaheim, California,