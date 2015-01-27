NAMM 2015: Slate Digital offers Mix/Master plugin bundle on subscription

NAMM 2015: Like it or not, membership/subscription services are coming to the world of music software. Sonar is now available for a monthly fee, Avid has announced plans for a Pro Tools subscription, and now Slate Digital is offering all of its products (and all future products) for $19.99 a month.

There are no tie-ins here - you can stop and restart your subscription whenever you want - so the new Mix/Master bundle could be useful if you know you're just going to need the Slate collection for short bursts of time. An iLok comes free with your first month's subscription, and Slate is promising to add three new plugins to its range as soon as the Mix/Master Bundle comes out.

Slate has also announced that, if you pay $24.99 a month, you'll get Relab Development's LX 480 reverb plugin as part of the deal, too.

Existing customers can continue to use their Slate Digital products as normal (and perpetual licenses will still be available) but those who sign up to the subscription within 30 days of its launch will be granted a number of free months depending on how many products they own. What's more, anyone who subscribes for 12 months will get a $200 coupon to use in the Slate store.

Find out more on the Slate Digital website.