NAMM 2015: Rode takes the wraps off NTR ribbon microphone

NAMM 2015: Rode is announcing several new mic products at NAMM 2015, but the most interesting for musicians is the NTR ribbon mic.

Said to be unlike any other ribbon mic on the market, this will be released in February. Find out more below or on the Rode website.

RODE NTR PRESS RELEASE: Built on a foundation of studio microphone excellence, Rode is once again set to re-define the studio microphone landscape with the introduction of the world's very best ribbon microphone, The Rode NTR.

The NTR is unlike any ribbon microphone ever created. The unique design places the ribbon distinctly separate to the microphone frame and body, allowing the greatest possible acoustic transparency around the ribbon element and minimising resonance. The ribbon element itself is designed completely from scratch, using extremely fine aluminium that is only 1.8 microns thick - one of the thinnest ribbons in existence. An innovative, in-house, proprietary technique was developed to laser cut the ribbon, giving a level of precision and accuracy never before seen in a ribbon microphone.

Surrounding the ribbon element is a chemically etched all-metal layer of mesh - the same used on the SMR pop shield. This is extremely rigid while exhibiting super low density, resulting in greater acoustic transparency.

Married to Rode's ribbon element is a high output, ultra-low noise, low impedance transformer. Combined with world-class active electronics, this allows the NTR to be used with a wide range of preamps without the additional gain requirements of many other ribbon offerings.

"It's always been a dream of Rode's to create the world's very best ribbon microphone, but the time was never quite right." Exclaimed Damien Wilson, Rode's Global Sales and Marketing Director. "As many of you know, our manufacturing capabilities have expanded dramatically over the past few years and now we're proud to say we have a facility unlike any other in the world. These expanded capabilities have allowed us to realize this dream, and bring the NTR to life."

An intricate blend of art and science, the NTR reaffirms Rode as a world leader in microphones for studio recording of vocals and instruments.