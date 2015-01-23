NAMM 2015: MXL Microphones launch restyled Heritage Edition range
Heritage Edition range
NAMM 2015: MXL Microphones have unveiled a restyled Heritage Edition range built on their best existing mics, AND a new mini mixer and wearable mic designed for use with your GoPro.
Read on or head over to MXLmics.com for more info.
HERITAGE EDITION PRESS RELEASE:MXL Microphones have been the secret of working musicians and savvy engineers for twenty years.
Now MXL is restyling their finest microphones in a collection called Heritage Edition. The series is comprised of MXL’s most popular and most praised microphones - MXL Genesis, Genesis FET, V67, R144 and V69MEDT – with new sophisticated styling designed for professional recording studios.
The Heritage Edition microphones represent MXL’s heritage of technical expertise and commitment to sound excellence.
MXL’s reputation for quality and performance is built on these five microphones. All five were designed and engineered in El Segundo, California by MXL founder and microphone aficionado Leonard Marshall.
- The Genesis-HE is our world-class tube microphone and winner of the 2009 Pro Audio Review Excellence Award.
- The Genesis FET-HE is the solid state version, worthy of bearing the Genesis name due its similar sound and clean recordings.
- The V67G-HE is our original large capsule condenser with a mellow sound. Its detailed, balanced recording makes it a versatile choice for vocals and instruments.
- The V69MEDT-HE is the Mogami Edition tube condenser microphone, internally wired with industry-leading Mogami cable and featuring a 12AT7 dual-triode tube.
- The R144-HE is our classic ribbon microphone. It shines on instruments and delivers a rich, detailed sound.
MXL Heritage Edition microphones will be available in Q2 2015.
MM-4000 Mini Mixer +
MM-4000 PRESS RELEASE: MXL Microphones, a division of Marshall Electronics, announces its new MM-4000 Mini Mixer + portable audio mixer for mobile phones, tablets, DSLRs and computers.
With it, the user can record audio to a device using up to four electret microphones simultaneously, essentially turning four analog inputs into one analog or digital output! On one side, the Mini Mixer + outputs analog through a TRRS jack.
This allows the Mini Mixer + to output to any mobile device. The included TRRS cable has the smallest available footprint in order to work with accessory cases. On the other side, the Mini Mixer + has a digital output that allows it to work with the iPhone® or iPad® using Apple’s camera adapter.
Key Features:
- Headphone jack for direct audio monitoring
- USB for power and/or data
- Line level out for mobile devices; record to mobile device and monitor audio from same jack
- Adjustable output for line level
- Multiple power options: 2 AA batteries or powered by USB bus into a wall adapter, USB battery pack or by a computer or mobile device
- Low battery indicator
- Turns all four inputs into mono out for computer or mobile device
The MM-4000 Mini Mixer + includes the following cables: TRRS to TRRS (analog) for mobile devices, TRRS to TRS (analog) for DSLRs, and mini USB to USB A (digital) for computers.
The Mini Mixer + has a variety of recording applications: interviews, live recording, and USB web conferencing.
The Mini Mixer + is compatible with all MXL Mobile Media Microphones.
The MXL Mini Mixer + is less than 6 inches long. It is compact and portable, allowing the user to record multiple microphones on the go.
The MXL MM-4000 Mini Mixer + will be released in early 2015.with a MSRP of $249.95
MXL GOLav™ Lavalier Microphone
GOLav PRESS RELEASE: GoPro™ users can record their own commentary onto their GoPro™ cameras with the new MXL GOLav™ Lavalier Microphone.
The GOLav™ works with GoPro™ Hero3, Hero 3+ and Hero4 cameras. It has a rugged, low profile, right angle connector that is compatible with GoPro™ cases. The GOLav™ is the first lavalier microphone for GoPro™ that has the right angle mini USB connector built into the microphone cable, so no adapter is needed.
The GOLav™ is built for adventure! The microphone cable’s low profile, right angle connector prevents the wear that can occur from bending the cable. A foam windscreen is included to minimize wind noise and plosives. A bonus fuzzy windscreen provides an extra layer of noise protection in very windy environments.
POV mic
MXL Director of Sales and Marketing Perry Goldstein says, “The GOLav™ is really a point-of-view microphone to go with the world’s most popular point-of-view camera. It puts the mic closer to the user’s mouth to improve the audio quality. The GOLav™ lets GoPro™ users record their own commentary and reactions. Imagine giving the play-by-play while biking or skiing. The GOLav™ lets you narrate your adventures.”
The GOLav™ is an omni-directional microphone capable of picking up sound from all sides. For the active GoPro™ user, the omni pattern offers maximum freedom of movement.
Mogami Cable
The GOLav™ has a generous 5 ft. Mogami cable for sound clarity and durability. Excess cable can easily be coiled around the camera or inside clothing. A clip is included to secure the GOLav™ to clothing.
In addition, MXL is releasing the MM-C003GP Microphone Adapter that allows any microphone with a 3.5mm connector to be used with the GoPro™ Hero3, Hero3+ and Hero4 cameras. All MXL’s Mobile Media microphones will work with the GoPro™ cameras via this adapter.
The MSRP will be released with and MSRP of $59.95.