NAMM 2015: MXL Microphones launch restyled Heritage Edition range

NAMM 2015: MXL Microphones have unveiled a restyled Heritage Edition range built on their best existing mics, AND a new mini mixer and wearable mic designed for use with your GoPro.

Read on or head over to MXLmics.com for more info.

HERITAGE EDITION PRESS RELEASE:MXL Microphones have been the secret of working musicians and savvy engineers for twenty years.

Now MXL is restyling their finest microphones in a collection called Heritage Edition. The series is comprised of MXL’s most popular and most praised microphones - MXL Genesis, Genesis FET, V67, R144 and V69MEDT – with new sophisticated styling designed for professional recording studios.

The Heritage Edition microphones represent MXL’s heritage of technical expertise and commitment to sound excellence.

MXL’s reputation for quality and performance is built on these five microphones. All five were designed and engineered in El Segundo, California by MXL founder and microphone aficionado Leonard Marshall.

The Genesis-HE is our world-class tube microphone and winner of the 2009 Pro Audio Review Excellence Award.

The Genesis FET-HE is the solid state version, worthy of bearing the Genesis name due its similar sound and clean recordings.

The V67G-HE is our original large capsule condenser with a mellow sound. Its detailed, balanced recording makes it a versatile choice for vocals and instruments.

The V69MEDT-HE is the Mogami Edition tube condenser microphone, internally wired with industry-leading Mogami cable and featuring a 12AT7 dual-triode tube.

The R144-HE is our classic ribbon microphone. It shines on instruments and delivers a rich, detailed sound.

MXL Heritage Edition microphones will be available in Q2 2015.