NAMM 2015: Korg pulls Kaossilator 2S out of its pocket

NAMM 2015: Korg released an 'S' version of the Mini Kaoss Pad 2 late last year, so we should probably have expected a new edition of the similarly-styled Kaossilator 2.

This touchpad-based synth gives you 150 sound programs to work with, and offers a loop recorder that you can use to overdub phrases (undo/redo functionality is included).

There's now Ableton Live file export, too, so you can continue your 'Kaotic' productions on your desktop, though battery operation and a built-in speaker mean that this is a device you can use anywhere.

You can find out more on the Korg website and in the video above. The Kaossilator 2S will be available in February priced at around £143 in the UK.