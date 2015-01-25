NAMM 2015: Hands-on with Rane's MP2015 DJ mixer

NAMM 2015: Lots of new DJ gear has been unveiled at this year's NAMM Show in Anaheim, and one particularly noteworthy announcement is Rane's MP2015 Rotary DJ Mixer. In the flesh, the unit is the epitome of class; its luxurious build quality sets it apart from the cheaper plastic designs we're used to seeing.

Rotary mixers aren't for all DJs - those who favour quick cuts or transitions will probably prefer the traditional format - but it's ideal for more lengthy, precise mixing styles that suit the cooler spectrums of house and techno.

We took time to craft a few blends on the show floor, and were seriously impressed by the sleek EQs and filters (switchable between three different types), inviting you to grab its weighty pots and take control of your mixes with accuracy and cleanliness.

Although scratch DJs and effect addicts might look elsewhere, the MP2015 is perfect for buttery-smooth blends and lengthy transitions, so the more progressive DJs should definitely investigate this mixer further.

Find out more on the Rane website.