NAMM 2015: Decksaver debuts new covers

NAMM 2015 PRESS RELEASE: NAMM 2015 sees the Decksaver family of protective covers extend further into new pastures. Following our first steps into the realm of synthesizer covers with our Korg Volca and Roland Aira ranges, we've turned our attention to the instant-classic Korg MS-20 Mini analogue synthesizer.

Our svelte but super-strong cover blocks access to any settings that could be knocked during transportation (important for a non-preset machine) whilst making allowances for modular patch bay cables. Straight out of the case your MS-20 will be ready to roll, without the need for reconfiguration.

When it comes to protecting your keys, we're looking forward as well as back. A modern studio/stage rig is often a mix of analogue, digital and midi-controller keyboards - our new covers for the Native Instruments Kontrol S-Series S25 and S49 are another very necessary investment for both environments.

Granting audio engineers peace of mind

At Namm 2014 we launched the Decksaver Pro range of dedicated mixing desk covers, we're excited to continue down this road with the new Mackie 1604VLZ4 cover. As front of house engineers know, sometimes the booth (if there is one!) is accessible to whoever feels like messing with your settings after sound-check. Our pro-range puts a solid barrier between such intrusion, granting audio engineers peace of mind whatever the scenario.

Under Kontrol

Decksaver have produced a huge array of top quality midi-controller covers in past years, meeting the demands of digital DJs, beatmakers and producers alike. We're continuing this tradition with new covers for the Native Instruments Kontrol S8, Numark NV, Akai Pro APC 40 MK2, Pioneer SP-1 and Livid DS1 controllers.

Keep it on the deck

We're proud of our roots in the protection of DJ gear - something we'll never turn our backs on. At Namm 2015 we'll be showcasing new covers for the Pioneer XDJ-1000 multiplayer deck and Rane Sixty-Four mixer.

Decksaver: covering the globe

Our products are the industry standard for elite clubbing brands across the globe. Inside Pacha, Space, Cafe Mambo, Fabric, Ministry Of Sound, Home in Sydney and Womb in Tokyo - the constant you'll find is Decksaver.

Found in the greatest venues, studios and bedrooms worldwide, manufactured in the UK.