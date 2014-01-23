NAMM 2014: Slate Digital previews Virtual Microphone System

NAMM 2014: Slate Digital thinks it's got something special on its hands with its new Virtual Microphone System, which promises to "recreate the colour and character of some of the most beloved classic mics and preamps used in the recording industry".

Comprising two microphones - the ML1 and ML2 - plus the VMS Dual Preamp Converter hardware and the VMS Plugin Module software, the system promises to take a clean signal and make it sound like it was recorded through the classic mic of your choice.

Take a look at the video above for an explanation of how the system works, or check out the Slate Digital Virtual Microphone System preview page.