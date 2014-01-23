NAMM 2014: Audio-Technica reveals new M-Series headphones

Say hello to the X-men

NAMM 2014: Fresh for this year's Winter NAMM, Audio-Technica has overhauled its M-Series range of monitor headphones and announced the debut of the ATH-M20x, ATH-M30x, ATH-M40x and ATH-M50x models - all due to hit stores in February.

Aside from adding a technological 'x' to each product name, the entire range features new magnets, aluminium voice coils on the inside and a tweaked design on the outside - a flatter cup shape that the firm says provides "excellent isolation".

As you move up the range, the spec gets more impressive, with improved portability and versatility, better sound isolation and detachable cable options.

Browse the gallery to view the specs and pricing information for each set of headphones.

Audio-Technica M-Series Headphones press release

Leeds, UK, 20-01-2014: Audio-Technica (NAMM Booth 6740 [Hall A]) has updated its critically acclaimed M-Series line of professional monitor headphones – the new ATH-M20x, ATH-M30x, ATH-M40x and ATH-M50x make their debut at Winter NAMM2014.

Taking cues from the sound and proprietary design of the company’s acclaimed ATH-M50 professional monitor headphones, the new ATH-M20x, ATH-M30x and ATH-M40x deliver accurate audio and outstanding comfort, perfect for long sessions in the studio and on-the-go.

The ATH-M20x, ATH-M30x and ATH-M40x all feature 40mm drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminium voice coils, as well as a circumaural design that contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments.

The ATH-M50x (featuring 45mm drivers) has the exact same sonic signature as the original ATH-M50 and adds refined earpads and three detachable cables.

The ATH-M20x, ATH-M30x, ATH-M40x and ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphones will be available February 2014.