NAMM 2014: Audio-Technica reveals new M-Series headphones
Introduction
NAMM 2014: Fresh for this year's Winter NAMM, Audio-Technica has overhauled its M-Series range of monitor headphones and announced the debut of the ATH-M20x, ATH-M30x, ATH-M40x and ATH-M50x models - all due to hit stores in February.
Aside from adding a technological 'x' to each product name, the entire range features new magnets, aluminium voice coils on the inside and a tweaked design on the outside - a flatter cup shape that the firm says provides "excellent isolation".
As you move up the range, the spec gets more impressive, with improved portability and versatility, better sound isolation and detachable cable options.
Browse the gallery to view the specs and pricing information for each set of headphones.
Audio-Technica M-Series Headphones press release
Leeds, UK, 20-01-2014: Audio-Technica (NAMM Booth 6740 [Hall A]) has updated its critically acclaimed M-Series line of professional monitor headphones – the new ATH-M20x, ATH-M30x, ATH-M40x and ATH-M50x make their debut at Winter NAMM2014.
Taking cues from the sound and proprietary design of the company’s acclaimed ATH-M50 professional monitor headphones, the new ATH-M20x, ATH-M30x and ATH-M40x deliver accurate audio and outstanding comfort, perfect for long sessions in the studio and on-the-go.
The ATH-M20x, ATH-M30x and ATH-M40x all feature 40mm drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminium voice coils, as well as a circumaural design that contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments.
The ATH-M50x (featuring 45mm drivers) has the exact same sonic signature as the original ATH-M50 and adds refined earpads and three detachable cables.
The ATH-M20x, ATH-M30x, ATH-M40x and ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphones will be available February 2014.
ATH-M20x Professional Monitor Headphones
NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: The ATH-M20x headphones are a great introduction to the critically acclaimed M-Series line.
Modern design and high-quality materials combine to deliver a comfortable listening experience, with enhanced audio and effective isolation. These headphones are an excellent choice for tracking and mixing.
The ATH-M20x also features a convenient single-side cable exit with a permanently attached 3m cable.
ATH-M30x Professional Monitor Headphones
NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: ATH-M30x headphones combine modern engineering and high-quality materials to deliver a comfortable listening experience, with enhanced audio clarity and sound isolation.
Tuned for highly detailed audio, with strong mid-range definition, these versatile monitoring headphones are ideal in a variety of situations.
Designed primarily for studio tracking and mixing, they offer added features for increased portability, making them a great choice for field recording.
The ATH-M30x also features a convenient single-side cable exit with a permanently attached 3m cable.
ATH-M40x Professional Monitor Headphones
NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE:The high-performance ATH-M40x professional headphones are tuned flat for incredibly accurate audio monitoring across an extended frequency range.
The studio experience is enhanced with superior sound isolation and swiveling earcups for convenient one-ear monitoring, and professional-grade earpad and headband material provides exceptional durability and comfort.
The collapsible design offers space-saving portability and storage, and the headphones come with two detachable cables (a 1.2m-3m coiled cable and 3m straight cable). Engineered with pro-grade materials and robust construction, the M40x excels in professional studio tracking and mixing, as well as DJ monitoring.
ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphone
NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: The original ATH-M50 has been praised by leading audio engineers and journalists worldwide, and now the ATH-M50x features the exact same coveted sonic signature as the original, with the addition of refined earpads and three detachable cables (a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable).
From the large aperture drivers to sound isolating earcups and robust construction, the M50x provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio applications, including recording, broadcast, DJ, live sound and personal listening.
The ATH-M50x is available in black, white (ATH-M50xWH) and limited-edition blue (ATH-M50xBL).
ATH-M50xWH: £179 inc VAT/€179 ex VAT
ATH-M50xBL: £179 inc VAT/€179 ex VAT