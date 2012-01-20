NAMM 2012: Three new Alesis keyboard controllers

Image 1 of 3 The QX25 and 61 have eight sliders and rotary knobs, four backlit drum pads and dedicated transport controls The QX25 Image 2 of 3 Alesis QX61 Image 3 of 3 Alesis Q61

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, maker of tools and instruments for today´s music makers, introduces the Q61, QX61 and QX25 USB MIDI keyboard controllers. Alesis will unveil the trio of new controllers at booth #6400 of the 2012 NAMM Show from January 19-22 in Anaheim, California.

The Q-series USB MIDI controllers are the no-nonsense way to add expressive MIDI control to any production or performance. Each controller features USB MIDI for easy connection to Mac, PC, iOS devices* and traditional MIDI hardware modules, samplers and synthesizers.

Q61 61-note keyboard

The Q61 is a 61-note keyboard controller that works with virtually any music software and MIDI hardware devices. With velocity-sensitive keys, the Q61 offers a five-octave range of expression in a sleek, portable controller, built for the studio or stage. A full array of essential controls is onboard, including pitch and modulation wheels, octave up and down buttons, an assignable data slider, and the ability to send program changes from the keys.

QX25 and QX61

The QX25 and QX61 are 25-note and 61-note keyboard controllers, respectively, that deliver powerful tactile control over any parameter of any favorite music software. Both controllers enable musicians to punch out a drumbeat on great-feeling pads, open up a filter with smooth, tight knobs, or adjust volume and playback of sequencing software with long faders and snappy buttons. The QX25 and QX61 bring immense parameter control and velocity-sensitive keyboards that get the composer´s hands off of the mouse and into the action for a more efficient, visceral music-making experience.

Whether someone is looking to trigger drum samples, tweak a software synthesizer or adjust individual tracks in a mix, the QX25 and QX61's extensive layouts ensure appropriate feel and proper response thanks to their eight sliders and rotary knobs, four backlit drum pads and dedicated transport controls.

“What began with the Q49 has now grown into a family of controllers with sizes and configurations for any musician to capture their performances,” said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis. “Whether you need the simplicity of the Q61, the power of the QX61 or the compact punch of the QX25, there´s a perfect Q-Series companion for every musician.”

