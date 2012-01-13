NAMM 2012: Reloop Terminal Mix 4

After picking up the accolade for the best in show at last years NAMM with the Jockey 3, Reloop are all fired up for this years show with another fine looking piece of tech.

Aimed squarely at Serato users the Terminal Mix 4 sports two large, low profile jogs, a huge amount of controls and a four-channel mixer and audio interface as its highlights. We'll be heading over to their stand at NAMM 2012 for some scratch-action on video. Stay tuned!

PRESS RELEASE

RELOOP TERMINAL MIX 4

4-Deck performance controller for Serato with integrated interface

Reloop is proud to present it's first digital mixing controller designed especially for Serato: Terminal Mix 4.

By introducing the Terminal Mix 4, Reloop have broken new ground once again with this fully integrated 4-channel mixer* offering a wealth of features, including 3-fold EQ with intelligent kill technique* and filter modulation capabilities per channel. Any of the 4 channels can be easily assigned to the crossfader via the controls on the front panel, where you will also be able to adjust the curve of the crossfader.

In addition to the popular Trax Encoder, the master section is now equipped with four convenient management buttons which allow direct access to playlists, crates, or further layout views without the need to touch your laptop. This means a desired track can be located and loaded instantly into any deck via the designated load buttons - a fader start* function can also be activated if desired.

As a further highlight, Reloop have developed brand new ultra-flat aluminium jog platters which, at an impressive XXL diameter of 15.5cm, have also been enhanced by a non-slip vinyl-grip coating for even more control over your tracks. With a total of 3 modes (Pitch Bend / Vinyl / Quick Search) it's possible to easily switch between pitch correcting, scratching, or browsing through tracks on the fly.

Trigger Action Deluxe: The entire transport section is fully equipped with rubberised buttons, which offer a comfortable pressure point whilst also being extremely durable.

The performance section* features an extensive 8 button layout which can be utilised over 2 separate layers for true versatility. On the first layer, 4 hot cues can be fired off and 4 sample decks can be triggered simultaneously. Depending on the software used, other creative possibilities are available, for example the option of accessing hot cues / samples 5-8 on the second layer - or with future software updates, this section can be enhanced even further with brand new performance modes (Cut 'n' Slice) for live remixing.

The extensive FX section is equipped with 4 buttons, 3 rotary knobs, and 1 endless encoder to provide even more creative possibilities in the mix. The smart loop section also features 4 independent controls allowing users to quickly set beat-precise loops, adjust the size of the loops, and even move the loops whilst in a live situation. Reloop also listened to the requests of many DJs, and for the first time have integrated a 14 bit pitch fader with 100mm increments, allowing for ultra-precise mixing and blending.

Power House Interface: The audio section offers a vast array of connecting possibilities for your master PA (including balanced output jacks), a zone function, and a DJ booth system. Also very practical are the 2 headphones connections (6.3 mm & 3.5 mm), which can be adjusted with a 1- band equalizer. A microphone connection with a 1-fold EQ for MCs, hosts, or singers has also been integrated and can be adjusted via a flexible routing switching system. Furthermore, it's possible to connect a turntable, CD/MP3 player, or iPhone/iPod to the Aux input which can routed to the master or even software!

Terminal Mix comes 'plug and play' ready with Serato DJ Intro and a Virtual DJ 4-Deck LE (Reloop edition). Traktor Pro 2 mappings are also available.

Check in at Terminal Mix 4.

*Some features are only available with a software Pro version.

Features

4-Deck SERATO DJ Performance controller

Integrated 4 channel USB audio interface

Plug and play: Connect your computer and mix your MP3s

Designed for world's leading mixing software developer SERATO

Large Transport section with all-new smooth touch rubber buttons

Newly developed ultra-flat XXL Jog Platters with Vinyl-grip surface

Ergonomically arranged mixer/CD player design for quick and easy access

4-Channel Club Mixer design with dedicated Filter knobs and Fader start

Cross fader curve & assign switches on the front

Large 14-bit 100mm Pitch fader with Range and Keylock functions

Mouse-less Playlist Management Control

Versatile controls for Effects, Smart Looping, Hot Cues and Sampler

Performance Section prepared for individual live remixing updates (Cut & Slice)

Stereo RCA input (with phono pre-amp) for hooking up a CD player or turntable with flexible

routing control (into the Software or to the Master)

6.3 mm microphone input jack with volume and equalizer control

Power House Interface: Boost your PA with balanced 6,3mm jack outputs or unbalanced Stereo

RCA outputs

Stereo RCA Booth outputs for extra DJ monitors

2 headphone connections: 3.5 mm & 6.3 mm stereo for which ever plug is convenient including

equalizer control

Shift buttons for second layer controls including Shift lock feature

All controls in club size and quality

Altogether 111 MIDI controllers (60 buttons, 7 faders, 7 push encoders, 31 turning knobs, 4

switches, 2 touch-sensitive jog wheels)

Controller is compatible with every MIDI-Learn capable software

USB bus powered: Terminal Mix 4 can be powered via USB only (power supply optional)

Anti-theft device: Kensington safety slot

CORE / ASIO drivers with minimum latency and high quality audio characteristics (Mac / PC)

Mac OSX and Windows XP/Vista compatible

4-Deck Mapping available for Traktor PRO 2

Comes 'plug and play' ready with Serato DJ Intro & 4-Deck Virtual DJ 7 LE (Reloop Edition)

Technical Datas

Mixer section:

Classic 4 channel design

1 x PRO Longlife crossfader with adjustable crossfader curve

4 x volume controllers with PRO Longlife line faders

4 x 3 band equalizer knobs

4 x gain turning knob

4x Filter knob

Player section:

2 x 15,5cm touch-sensitive, two-part jog wheels for scratching, cueing, etc.

different jog modes (Scratch & Pitch Bend, Quick Search)

2 x high resolution 100mm 14-bit pitch faders without locking position

1 assignable encoder, 3 assignable knobs, 4 buttons for effect control

Unicoloured, glistening red illumination

Master section:

Cue mix, headphones volume, sampler volume and master controllers

Extra large Trax Encoder for quick and easy music library browsing (with 4 load buttons)

2x 8bar LED chain (master L+R)

Dimensions: 515 x 44 x 320 mm

Weight: 4.65 kg (netto)

Incl. Serato DJ Intro & Virtual DJ LE 4-Deck Reloop Edition and USB cord

