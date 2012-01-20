NAMM 2012: Numark introduces 4TRAK

The 4TRAK enables you to bring music from almost any source into the mix.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Four decks of software control, a four-channel mixer and total command over all effects: meet 4TRAK, the ultimate controller for Traktor DJ software. 4TRAK lays out a vast assembly of tactile controls in front of you, putting a playground of capability at your fingertips.

Mix anything: 4TRAK's built-in four-channel mixer enables you to bring turntables, microphones, MP3 players and more into the mix. Tweak everything: High-resolution platters, exclusive Strip Search needle-drop technology and an expansive 12-knob FX Kommand Console give you more precise control over Traktor than ever before.

Four decks of Kontrol

At the heart of 4TRAK is a premium-quality fully independent four-channel mixer that can be used with or without a computer, making 4TRAK one of the most versatile Traktor controllers in the world.

4TRAK has a full range of input and outputs for connecting virtually any device: RCA inputs on each channel and four line-level inputs with two switchable to phono and two switchable to mic. Connect almost any external music source like turntables, CD players and microphones, and mix them in seamlessly with tracks from your software.

The FX Kommand Console

4TRAK offers unparalleled control over your effects and filters. With the FX Kommand Console, you have top-level access to effect and filter parameters, giving you incredible performance capabilities. Layer effects, adjust filters, and mix and match both of them in ways that were previously impossible.

4TRAK's FX Kommand Console gives you two decks of effects controls, FX1 and FX2, plus four detented filter knobs for each of 4TRAK's four channels. Both the FX1 and FX2 decks give you three controls that can be assigned to the effects of your choice.

Each FX deck also features time division controls, enabling you to match your effects to a track's BPM instantly, and giving you continuous control over an effect's pacing.

Built-in four channel mixer

Each of 4TRAK's channels has an input selector, so you can instantly transition between controlling Traktor's four decks and your external sources. Connect two CD players, two turntables, two mics—the combinations are endless. Grab tracks or loops from your music library one moment, then your turntable, iPod, or a mic the next. 4TRAK makes it possible to take music from virtually any source and bring it into your mix.

4TRAK is a complete DJ controller, able to handle everything you've got, empowering you to perform at your highest level.

Advanced Strip Search technology

4TRAK includes the groundbreaking Numark innovation known as Strip Search. Originally introduced with NS7, this incredible virtual-needle-drop technology allows you to locate any point on a track by using an advanced touch strip on each deck. LED track indicators above each strip provide real-time visual feedback about the tracks position.

Complete Kontrol

4TRAK's platters feature 3600 ticks of resolution per rotation along with automatically adjusting platter sensitivity, giving you high definition turntable control.

With ultra-precise, high-resolution 14-bit MIDI, 4TRAK removes the line between hardware and software, giving you incredibly tight response. Bi-colored LEDs also surround each platter, providing both an indication of the Deck in control and also a Deck's playback status. Effects can be instantly accessed by channel.

The simple and intuitive design of 4TRAK includes favorites such as mouseless library navigation, Master Tempo, complete Pitch Control, manual and instant Looping and Hot Cues.

You'll get direct access to beat grid controls and beat skip, allowing you to juggle a track inline with the beat so that it never loses sync. 4TRAK's built-in professional 24-bit audio interface guarantees pristine audio quality from your computer.

Traktor software included

Start mixing and unleashing powerful effects right away with the included Traktor 2 4TRAK Edition software. Traktor 4TRAK Edition brings you a world-renowned, rock-solid four-deck DJ program with an intuitive interface featuring TruWave colored waveforms for a visually rich experience of your music. With Traktor 2 4TRAK Edition, you'll get a mixing experience guaranteed to be intuitive, creative and addictive.

Features

Four decks of software control with included Traktor 2 4TRAK Edition software

12-knob FX Kommand Console for complete control over effects and filters

Built-in four-channel DJ mixer that works with or without a computer

Four line inputs, two turntable inputs and two microphone inputs

Touch-sensitive illuminated platters with 3600 ticks of resolution per rotation

Built-in 24-bit audio interface with balanced XLR outputs

Solid metal construction

Maps seamlessly with Traktor PRO 2 including sample triggers

Ultra-precise, low-latency high-speed MIDI

Strip Search with illuminated track-position indicator

Mouseless library navigation with view options

Works with a wide range of MIDI software

Traktor is a registered trademark of Native Instruments GmbH.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Numark.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter