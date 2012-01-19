NAMM 2012: Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2 announced

Image 1 of 7 Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2: now a music player as well as a processor. Click the photo for more images. Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2

Image 2 of 7 Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2 back

Image 3 of 7 Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2 front

Image 4 of 7 Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2 left side

Image 5 of 7 Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2 right side

Image 6 of 7 Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2 top

Image 7 of 7 Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2 headphones



NAMM 2012: Korg has unveiled the Mini Kaoss Pad 2, a new version of its most diminutive touchpad-controlled effects processor.

This can now serve as an MP3 player with adjustable pitch, while also offering improved effects algorithms, an OEL display, microSD card support, a touch slider and a built-in speaker and mic.

A May release and £168 price are being mooted; more Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2 details below.

Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2 press release

Korg's Kaoss Pad Series products have become the must-have effect units on in every musician's rig - especially on the DJ scene. The original mini Kaoss Pad has earned enormous popularity for packing full-fledged effects into its compact body.

Now, welcome the mini Kaoss Pad 2! In addition to inheriting powerful effect programs from the Kaoss Pad KP3 and the Kaoss Pad QUAD, it provides an MP3 player with adjustable pitch, making the mini Kaoss Pad 2 unit ideal for creating DJ-Style performances. Use it as a DJ playback device, or use it to process the entire output of your DJ rig with Korg's famous KAOSS effects. Instrumentalists, guitarists, sound designers and even just music fans will enjoy using the mini Kaoss Pad 2.

The Organic Electroluminescent (OEL) display provides superb visibility. Add to that a touch slider for ease of use, microSD card data saving, plus a built-in speaker and mic. All of these features reflect the enhancements incorporated into the sleek and exciting mini Kaoss Pad 2

Product Highlights:

Control effects in real time using the intuitive touchpad interface

100 effect programs, ideal for DJ mixes or sound design

3 Program Memories provide instant recall of favorite effects

FX RELEASE applies a natural "tail" to the effect sound

Powerful Looper, Vinyl Break, and Ducking Comp effects borrowed from the Kaoss Pad QUAD

Use the "Hold" feature to memorize a position on the touchpad

Built-in Auto BPM detection

Internal mic plus external audio inputs

MP3 player with microSD card slot for data storage/exchange; perform on the mini Kaoss Pad 2 without needing any other equipment!

Support for pitch change and cue point settings allows serious DJ play.

Record your performances.

6 preset loops for use as audio demos sample

Easy-to-read screen uses high-visibility organic EL (OEL) display

VALUE slider allows smooth parameter control

Battery operation and built-in speaker for on-the-go enjoyment

Realtime touchpad control

The intuitive design and amazing flexibility of the touchpad allows mini Kaoss Pad 2 users to easily control multiple effects and parameters by simply stroking, tapping, or rubbing the KAOSS touch pad with their finger. Using this remarkable design, you can easily control effects in complex ways that would be impossible on a conventional effect unit, almost as though you were playing an instrument.

100 dynamic KAOSS effects

100 diverse, ready-to-play effect programs are packed into the mini Kaoss Pad 2, including many inherited from the Kaoss Pad KP3. These include standard effects such as Flanger, Filter, Delay, and Reverb, as well as three new effects that first appeared on the Kaoss Pad QUAD: the powerful Looper, Vinyl Break, and Ducking Compressor.

FX RELEASE provides natural effects and transitions

When you take your finger off the touchpad, the FX RELEASE automatically adds a delay effect so that the effect blends smoothly into your song or performance, and avoids abrupt effect dropouts. When using an effect (such as aggressive distortion) that has a completely different character than the unprocessed sound, enabling the FX RELEASE ensures that the effect will blend naturally into the tracks of your song.

Extreme performance control

Excellent for DJ use and live performance, the mini Kaoss Pad 2 provides three Program Memories for instant recall of your favorite effects. The Hold function freezes the effect parameters based on your finger's current location on the touchpad for hands-free operation. Auto BPM detection syncs the applicable effects to the tempo of the song, so that everything continues to move in sync for a professional performance. These features provide the mini Kaoss Pad 2 with extreme DJ potential.

Built-in Mic

Need to really whoop it up on the dance floor? The mini Kaoss Pad 2 offers a built-in mic that can be used as a "shout" mic during your DJ performance to further energize the crowd. And yes indeed, you can apply the effects to the mic sound.

MP3 player

The mini Kaoss Pad 2 provides an MP3 player that can play back audio data from a microSD card. You can save your favorite songs on a card, and apply real time effects to the song as it plays. Store sound effects or other audio material that you want to use during your DJ session, or save your favorite song data and then enjoy applying various effects to it. Unlike previous Kaoss Pad models, the self-contained mini Kaoss Pad 2 allows you to perform without requiring any additional equipment as input sources.

Both the WAV format as well as the MP3 format is supported; you can use the mini Kaoss Pad 2 for professional performances that require high audio quality.

* SDXC cards cannot be used.

* Supported file formats: WAV files (16-bit, 44.1 kHz/48 kHz, stereo) MP3 files (44.1 kHz@128, 192, 256, 300 kbps, stereo, VBR supported)

Serious DJ toolkit

The playback speed of the internal MP3 player can be varied using the VALUE slider. The mini Kaoss Pad 2 also allows you to set a cue point specifying where in the song playback will start. In addition, the VALUE slider can be used as a fader to adjust the volume balance between the external audio input and the MP3 player, allowing the mini Kaoss Pad 2 to be used as a serious DJ player or a simple mixer. Add the mini Kaoss Pad 2 as the third player in a DJ set, enjoy exciting DJ play by combining two mini Kaoss Pad 2s, or load your mini Kaoss Pad 2 with sound effects or voice samples and use it as a sample player!

Record your performances

A microSD card can be used for saving MP3 data, and also to capture your mini Kaoss Pad 2 performance into the master recorder as WAV format data. Once you've found the perfect way to apply an effect, you can use this function to record your idea. This is a convenient way to share mini Kaoss Pad 2 performances on the Internet.

6 preset audio demo Loops

6 preset audio demo loops are stored in the internal memory. These demo loops provide a handy audio source that can be used to immediately audition the various effect programs, without having to hook up an external audio player, or before any audio data or MP3 files have been stored on to a microSD Card.

Ergonomic design

The mini Kaoss Pad 2 features a comfortably curved body that makes it both stylish and extremely easy to play. The high-contrast OEL (Organic Electroluminescent) display clearly shows the names of the sounds, features, and parameters, and ensures excellent visibility, even in a dimly lit DJ booth or stage. As with the touchpad, the VALUE slider is also touch-sensitive. By sliding or tapping your finger (as appropriate for each function), parameters and functions may be controlled smoothly. Lightweight and compact, the Kaoss Pad 2 is slim enough to fit easily in your hand or pocket. The energy-efficient design allows it to operate everywhere on just two AA batteries. Equipped with a built-in speaker, the Kaoss Pad 2 is ready to share your exciting sonic creations wherever your music takes you. The headphone output provides privacy for playing and experimenting alone, and can also be used to connect the Kaoss Pad 2 to another audio device.

Price: £167.99 RRP inc VAT (Tentative Price)

Availability: May 2012