NAMM 2012: Korg Kaossilator 2 phrase synth announced

Image 1 of 7 Korg's Kaossilator 2: the fun-sized phrase synth. Click the image for more photos. Korg Kaossilator 2

Image 2 of 7 Korg Kaossilator 2 front

Image 3 of 7 Korg Kaossilator 2 back

Image 4 of 7 Korg Kaossilator 2 top

Image 5 of 7 Korg Kaossilator 2 left side

Image 6 of 7 Korg Kaossilator 2 right side

Image 7 of 7 Korg Kaossilator 2 in the hand



NAMM 2012: Having extended the Kaossilator concept with Pro and iOS versions, Korg has returned to its original handheld phrase synth and come up with an updated model.

Kaossilator 2 certainly looks strikingly different to its predecessor - in fact, it reminds us of that little electronic device that couriers ask you to sign on when they bring you a parcel - and it's more feature-packed, too.

Tone generation has been improved, loop recording facilities have been expanded and you can jam with another person to create 'DJ-like' mixes. There's also an OEL display, touch slider, microSD slot and built-in speaker and mic.

All of which sounds like a recipe for a lot of fun: Kaossilator 2 will be available in April at a predicted price of £168. Full details below the video.

Korg Kaossilator 2 press release

Introducing the Kaossilator 2; the palm-size phrase synthesizer that can be played by anyone, at any place, and at any time.

Introduced in 2007, the Kaossilator has won high acclaim as the original gadget instrument and gave rise to the Kaossilator PRO and iKaossilator for iPhone.

Now say hello to the impressive Kaossilator 2. Boasting a powered-up sound generator, Kaossilator 2 delivers synth and drum sounds spanning a wide range of genres, plus dramatically expanded loop recording.

Kaossilator 2 is packed with capabilities that can be enjoyed alone on or together with other people. Use two loops to create DJ-like mixes. Use the internal mic to record guitar, vocal, or other audio source - just as with a looper effect.

The Organic Electroluminescent (OEL) display provides superb visibility. Add to that a touch slider for ease of use, microSD card data saving, plus a built-in speaker and mic. All of these features reflect the enhancements incorporated into the sleek and exciting Kaossilator 2.

Product Highlights:

Play the synthesizer simply by using your finger to stroke, tap, or rub the touchpad

150 built-in sounds cover every style of dance music

PCM sound engine serves up realistic drums

Scale Key and Note Range eliminates "wrong" notes

Built-in Gate Arpeggiator with adjustable gate time and swing settings

Loop Recording allows the creation of layered phrases with unlimited overdubs

Dual Loop Recording banks allow DJ-Style mutes and cross-fades

Record using the built-in mic; or use the mic input for recording of external input

microSD/SDHC card slot for saving loops and recorded performances

Easy-to-read screen uses high-visibility organic EL (OEL) display

VALUE slider allows smooth parameter control

Battery operation and built-in speaker for on-the-go enjoyment

Freely play the synthesizer simply by touching the touchpad

The unique interface allows melodies and phrases to be played by simply stroking, tapping, or rubbing the touchpad. Horizontal motions control the pitch; vertical motions control aspects of the tone such as filter cutoff, feedback, or modulation depth. When using a drum kit program, multiple sounds can be played simultaneously, and you can even play the touchpad as if it were a drum pad.

The intuitive design and amazing flexibility of the touchpad allows users who are not keyboard players to perform easily, as well as creating performances rich with tonal changes that could not be produced on a keyboard instrument.

150 built-in sounds covering a full range of musical styles

Korg's acclaimed synthesizer technology has been meticulously packed into this sleek, compact format. The 150 ready-to-play sounds cover a broad range of styles including hip-hop, house, dubstep, new disco, and electro. In addition, the Kaossilator 2 provides a solid set of synth sounds such as synth lead, synth bass, acoustic sounds such as piano or guitar, and even sound effects for DJ use.

Accurate PCM drum sounds

PCM sound generation provides drum sounds and drum performances that are more realistic than ever. There are 15 Drum Kits in the Kaossilator 2. Each Drum Kit consists of instruments such as kick, snare, and hi-hat. In addition, there are 25 Rhythm Loop patterns that let you create drum phrases simply by moving your finger. The lineup of sounds covers numerous genres, so you'll be sure to find the drum sounds you need.

Musical Scale, Key, and Note Range help create musical performances

Even if you've never played a musical instrument, the Kaossilator 2's Key and Scale features ensure that the notes being played will match the song being performed. Use the Key setting to specify the musical key or "root." Choose any of 35 scales, ranging from popular scales such as chromatic, major pentatonic, and minor blues, as well as unusual scales such as Spanish, Ryukyu, and Raga. By using both the Key and Scale settings to match the song, you can play perfect solos without a single wrong note. In addition, the Note Range allows you to specify the range of playable pitches. You can set this to a narrow range to ensure that melodies will be played accurately as you intend, or to an extremely wide range to allow unexpectedly dynamic and unconventional phrases to emerge.

Gate Arpeggiator expands your performance power

The fifty built-in gate arpeggiator patterns can automatically generate phrases and beats by simply moving a finger across the touchpad. As a new capability of the Kaossilator 2, you can now edit the arpeggiator's gate time and swing settings so that musical phrases are created exactly as you intended.

Loop Recording allows intuitive overdubs

The Kaossilator 2's Loop Recording feature can overdub touchpad performance as many times as you like. By adding layer upon layer to a simple phrase, it's easy for anyone to create amazingly intricate tracks. Thanks to the Scale/Key settings, the results will always sound musically appropriate, each and every time!

Dual Loop Recording banks provide DJ-Style performances

The two Loop Recording banks can be used alone, or used together for truly dramatic results. By combining the two loop recording banks, you can create new performances that were not possible on earlier Kaossilator units. Different sounds and phrases can be recorded onto each of the two loops. These loops can then be cross-faded or muted, or the loop length can be changed in realtime to create dynamic live performances. Unwanted loops can be erased and rerecorded while playback continues, so you'll be able to create DJ-like performances on the Kaossilator 2 without the sound ever stopping!

Record and loop nearly any source!

The Kaossilator 2 offers both an internal mic as well as an auxiliary mic input. This combination allows the loop -recording of nearly any audio source. Plus, you can easily mix different audio sources, so that as a loop phrase created using the Kaossilator 2's internal sounds plays in the background, you can overdub your own rap, vocal, or other external sound, or enjoy a loop recording session with a musical collaborator - such as a guitarist.

microSD card slot for data storage

A microSD card can be used to save loop recorder data. In addition, performances played on the Kaossilator 2 be recorded using the master recorder, and stored on a card. Whenever an important musical idea begins to take shape, it can easily be saved, and can even be used later as part of a studio production. This is also a convenient way to share Kaossilator 2 performances on the Internet. The Kaossilator 2 also acts as an audio player, and can play back performances created using the master recorder. Listen to your best performances for comparison, or share them with your friends.

* SDXC cards cannot be used.

* Supported file formats: WAV files (16-bit, 44.1 kHz/48 kHz, stereo)

Ergonomic design

The Kaossilator 2 features a comfortably curved body that makes it both stylish and extremely easy to play. The high-contrast OEL (Organic Electroluminescent) display clearly shows the names of the sounds, features, and parameters, and ensures excellent visibility, even in a dimly lit DJ booth or stage. As with the touchpad, the VALUE slider is also touch-sensitive. By sliding or tapping your finger (as appropriate for each function), parameters and functions may be controlled smoothly. Lightweight and compact, the Kaossilator 2 is slim enough to fit easily in your hand or pocket. The energy-efficient design allows it to operate everywhere on just two AA batteries. Equipped with a built-in speaker, the Kaossilator 2 is ready to share your exciting sonic creations wherever your music takes you. The headphone output provides privacy for playing and experimenting alone, and can also be used to connect the Kaossilator 2 to another audio device.

Price: £167.99 RRP inc VAT (Tentative Price)

Availability: April 2012