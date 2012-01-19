NAMM 2012: Arturia Minibrute analogue synth announced

Image 1 of 6 Arturia Minibrute: here to beat your sounds into shape. Clicl the image for more product photos. Arturia Minibrute

NAMM 2012: You can't fail to spot the irony in the news that Arturia, a company that made its name replicating vintage analogue synths in software, has just announced the Minibrute - a true analogue hardware synth of its own.

Coming with a two-octave keyboard, this sports a multi-wave oscillator, classic multimode filter and a range of modulation options.

Other feature include the Brute Factor, which is designed to add saturation and rich harmonics; the Ultrasaw, which generates "shimmering" sawtooth waveforms; and the Metalizer, for extreme triangle harmonics.

An arpeggiator has been thrown into the mix too, as has CV, Gate, MIDI and USB MIDI I/O.

The Minibrute will cost you €499, and a full spec list is below. Check out the Arturia website for more.

We're hoping to bring you video of this thuggish synth very soon.

Arturia Minibrute main features

100% analog audio signal path

Steiner-Parker multimode filter

Voltage Controlled Oscillator

Oscillator Mixer with sub-osc, sawtooth, square, white noise, triangle, audio in.

LFO1 with 6 waveforms and bi-polar modulation destinations

LFO2 with 3 vibrato modes

Brute Factor™ delivering saturation and rich harmonics

Ultrasaw generating shimmering sawtooth waveforms

Metalizer bringing extreme triangle harmonics

Two ADSR Envelope Generators

25-note keyboard with aftertouch

Pitch-bend with 1 octave range, Modulation wheel

External analog audio input

CV In controls: Pitch, Filter, Amp

CV Out controls: Pitch

Gate In/Out, MIDI In/Out, USB MIDI In/Out

1/4" audio output, 1/4" headphone output

Full function arpeggiator:

4 modes of arpeggiation

4-octave range control

6 time divisions

Swing control

