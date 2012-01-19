NAMM 2012: Arturia Minibrute analogue synth announced

Arturia Minibrute
NAMM 2012: You can't fail to spot the irony in the news that Arturia, a company that made its name replicating vintage analogue synths in software, has just announced the Minibrute - a true analogue hardware synth of its own.
Coming with a two-octave keyboard, this sports a multi-wave oscillator, classic multimode filter and a range of modulation options.
Other feature include the Brute Factor, which is designed to add saturation and rich harmonics; the Ultrasaw, which generates "shimmering" sawtooth waveforms; and the Metalizer, for extreme triangle harmonics.
An arpeggiator has been thrown into the mix too, as has CV, Gate, MIDI and USB MIDI I/O.
The Minibrute will cost you €499, and a full spec list is below. Check out the Arturia website for more.
We're hoping to bring you video of this thuggish synth very soon.
Arturia Minibrute main features
- 100% analog audio signal path
- Steiner-Parker multimode filter
- Voltage Controlled Oscillator
- Oscillator Mixer with sub-osc, sawtooth, square, white noise, triangle, audio in.
- LFO1 with 6 waveforms and bi-polar modulation destinations
- LFO2 with 3 vibrato modes
- Brute Factor™ delivering saturation and rich harmonics
- Ultrasaw generating shimmering sawtooth waveforms
- Metalizer bringing extreme triangle harmonics
- Two ADSR Envelope Generators
- 25-note keyboard with aftertouch
- Pitch-bend with 1 octave range, Modulation wheel
- External analog audio input
- CV In controls: Pitch, Filter, Amp
- CV Out controls: Pitch
- Gate In/Out, MIDI In/Out, USB MIDI In/Out
- 1/4" audio output, 1/4" headphone output
Full function arpeggiator:
- 4 modes of arpeggiation
- 4-octave range control
- 6 time divisions
- Swing control
