More

NAMM 2012: Arturia Minibrute analogue synth announced

By

Image 1 of 6

Arturia Minibrute: here to beat your sounds into shape. Clicl the image for more product photos.

Arturia Minibrute: here to beat your sounds into shape. Clicl the image for more product photos.

Arturia Minibrute


Image 2 of 6

Arturia Minibrute angle


Image 3 of 6

Arturia Minibrute rear


Image 4 of 6

Arturia Minibrute rear angle


Image 5 of 6

Arturia Minibrute sliders close-up


Image 6 of 6

Arturia Minibrute switches close-up


NAMM 2012: You can't fail to spot the irony in the news that Arturia, a company that made its name replicating vintage analogue synths in software, has just announced the Minibrute - a true analogue hardware synth of its own.

Coming with a two-octave keyboard, this sports a multi-wave oscillator, classic multimode filter and a range of modulation options.

Other feature include the Brute Factor, which is designed to add saturation and rich harmonics; the Ultrasaw, which generates "shimmering" sawtooth waveforms; and the Metalizer, for extreme triangle harmonics.

An arpeggiator has been thrown into the mix too, as has CV, Gate, MIDI and USB MIDI I/O.

Read more: Arturia 3 Compressors You’ll Actually Use

The Minibrute will cost you €499, and a full spec list is below. Check out the Arturia website for more.

We're hoping to bring you video of this thuggish synth very soon.

Arturia Minibrute main features

  • 100% analog audio signal path
  • Steiner-Parker multimode filter
  • Voltage Controlled Oscillator
  • Oscillator Mixer with sub-osc, sawtooth, square, white noise, triangle, audio in.
  • LFO1 with 6 waveforms and bi-polar modulation destinations
  • LFO2 with 3 vibrato modes
  • Brute Factor™ delivering saturation and rich harmonics
  • Ultrasaw generating shimmering sawtooth waveforms
  • Metalizer bringing extreme triangle harmonics
  • Two ADSR Envelope Generators
  • 25-note keyboard with aftertouch
  • Pitch-bend with 1 octave range, Modulation wheel
  • External analog audio input
  • CV In controls: Pitch, Filter, Amp
  • CV Out controls: Pitch
  • Gate In/Out, MIDI In/Out, USB MIDI In/Out
  • 1/4" audio output, 1/4" headphone output

Full function arpeggiator:

  • 4 modes of arpeggiation
  • 4-octave range control
  • 6 time divisions
  • Swing control

Stay tuned to MusicRadar.com's dedicated NAMM 2012 hub for more info and other highlights from the show.