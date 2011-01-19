NAMM 2011: Tascam unveils US-200 and US-600 audio interfaces

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: TASCAM, an industry leader in digital interfaces, has launched two stylish, lightweight audio interface s perfectly suited for mobile musicians and home recording enthusiasts: the US-200 and US-600 USB 2.0 Audio/MIDI Interfaces. Each has a MIDI input and output, and each uses USB 2.0 for high-speed, low-latency conversion. Both interfaces have a ¼" stereo headphone output with zero-latency direct monitoring, switchable in either mono or stereo.

The US-200 is a two-in/four-out interface with a pair of XLR/TRS combo jacks feeding high-quality microphone preamps with phantom power. Input 1 can be switched to instrument level for direct recording of guitar and bass. Four RCA outputs are included on the rear panel. The US-200 is bus powered from the USB input, removing the need of a wall-wart supply.

The US-600 is a six-in/four-out interface with four XLR/TRS combo mic inputs, two on the front and two on the rear panel. S/PDIF digital in and out are available for direct digital connection to external preamps, drum machines and processors.

Both the TASCAM US-200 and US-600 include a copy of Cubase LE5, Steinberg's latest 48-track workstation software with MIDI tracks, plug-in support and dynamic automation for polished mixes.

Features:

US-200 Features:

2-in/4-out USB 2.0 Audio/MIDI Interface

Two mic preamps with phantom power, XLR/TRS combo jacks

Four unbalanced RCA outputs

MIDI input and output

Signal Present and Overload meter LEDs on each input

Line Out/Phones level control

Monitor mix level control and Mono/stereo switch for direct input monitoring

Instrument (high impedance) switch for input 1 with indicator LED

Includes Cubase LE5 48-track workstation recording software

US-600 Features:

6-in/4-out USB 2.0 Audio/MIDI Interface

Four mic preamps with phantom power, XLR/TRS combo jacks

Two unbalanced RCA outputs

S/PDIF stereo digital input and output

MIDI input and output

Signal Present and Overload meter LEDs on each input

Line Out/Phones level control

Monitor mix level control for direct input monitoring

Mono/stereo monitoring switch for input 1/2 and 3/4

Instrument (high impedance) switch for input 1 with indicator LED

Includes Cubase LE5 48-track workstation recording software

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Tascam

