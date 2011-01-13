NAMM 2011: Alesis launches QX49 keyboard

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio electronics and musical instruments, announces the new QX49 USB/MIDI keyboard controller.

The QX49 is the perfect choice to take commanding, tactile control over any music production software. Through a standard USB connection, the QX49 receives power while also transmitting MIDI data to Mac or PC software. With its drum pads, rotary knobs, long-throw faders, snappy buttons and velocity-sensitive keyboard, QX49 provides the user with a thoroughly satisfying music-making experience.

The QX49's array of assignable controls works with virtually all music software and MIDI hardware devices. Whether looking to fire drum samples, tweak a software synthesiser or adjust individual tracks in a mix, the QX49's extensive layout ensures appropriate feel and proper response thanks to its eight sliders and rotary knobs, four backlit drum pads and dedicated transport controls.

The QX49's 49-note keyboard is perfect for performing and composing with software instruments and samplers while still remaining highly portable. Furthermore, the QX49 provides keyboard players with a full complement of controls including pitch and modulation wheels, octave up/down buttons and the ability to send program changes directly from the keys. The QX49's keyboard can even be split into sections to control multiple instruments at once.

The compact QX49 controller features USB-MIDI and traditional MIDI jacks for easy connection to Mac, PC and MIDI hardware. The QX49 features two traditional MIDI jacks: one for sending MIDI data directly from the keyboard and the other for routing MIDI data from a connected computer. When not using a computer, the QX49 can also be powered using a wall power adaptor (sold separately) to perform and control MIDI hardware. A footswitch input is also included on the back panel.

The QX49 comes with a copy of Ableton Live Lite Alesis Edition software for performing, recording, and sequencing music right out of the box.

"Alesis has a long tradition in keyboards, and continues to offer the tools musicians need to make music the way they like," said Adam Cohen, Director of Marketing & Business Development, Alesis. "QX49 is compact, affordable and easy to use with the software and hardware musicians use today."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Alesis

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox:

Sign up for the free weekly newsletter