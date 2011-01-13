NAMM 2011: AKG introduces Wireless App 2.0

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Following the successful launch of its first iPhone application in 2010, AKG is introducing the AKG Wireless App 2.0 at Winter NAMM, now available via free download in the Apple iTunes store.

With a host of new features and an updated interface, users will not only be able to monitor and configure their AKG wireless systems through an iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad, but will also have the opportunity to control multiple settings from system design, to soundcheck and during performances, all through Harman's HiQnetTM protocol and a Wi-Fi connection.

Supporting the Apple iPhone 4 retina display, version 2.0 offers advanced control functionality, allowing users to manage and change their wireless system parameters, including the name of the setup and frequency signals. The newly adopted ALERT system automatically issues a warning if there is a low microphone battery or an antenna malfunction. The app also suggests possible solutions for solving signal issues.

"We have reached a completely new level of hands-on sound engineering with the AKG Wireless application 2.0," stated Philipp Sonnleitner, product manager for HiQnet and system integration. "With the next generation of AKG's smart phone-based technology, we are offering an intricate free service to our dedicated users, without extra expense or stress during the already demanding environment of a live sound event. Version 2.0 is easy to use, but will have a dramatic affect on the industry, improving sound quality for audio professionals and musicians."

Adding to the capabilities of the AKG 1.0 app, 2.0 revamps the wireless system and radio frequency connection monitoring capabilities, compatible with the AKG wireless mics, including the DMS 700, WMS 4000/4500 and IVM 4 in-ear monitoring system. With a Wi-Fi connection, users are connected to the AKG HUB 4000 Q, which can be used side-by-side with HiQnet System ArchitectTM as the entire system is based on the advanced HiQnet protocol.

The AKG Wireless iPhone App 2.0 also comes with a new, stylish interface as well as a more advanced, reliable and easy-to-navigate information database.

