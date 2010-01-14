NAMM 2010: Roland unveils HP-Series SuperNATURAL Pianos

Roland HP-307: one of three pianos in the new range.

PRESS RELEASE: Roland is proud to introduce a new chapter in the evolution of digital piano technology, with the HP-Series SuperNATURAL Pianos. Combining elements of the revolutionary V-Piano® with Roland's multisampling-technology, the HP-307, HP-305, and HP-302 SuperNATURAL Pianos deliver the unique sound, expressivity, and rich playing experience of a traditional acoustic grand piano.

All the new HP models feature the new SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine, which unites Roland's state-of-the-art V-Piano technology and 88-key stereo multisampling technology. This breakthrough sound engine delivers seamless variations in tone, from pianissimo to fortissimo, decaying sounds which linger and fade naturally without looping, and an authentic sound transition from note to note across the digital piano keyboard.

The natural touch of the PHA III (HP-307) and PHA II (HP-305, HP-302) keyboards comes from the use of hammer mechanisms which accurately reproduce the unique touch of an acoustic grand piano. The PHA III keyboard interacts with the SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine to reflect the subtleties in a musician's playing, and delivers superior rapid key-strike expression. The Ivory-Feel keys on this digital piano (featured on the HP-307, HP-305) replicate the natural appearance, texture, and moisture-absorbing properties of real ivory and ebony keys.

To aid piano teachers, each HP-Series SuperNATURAL Piano model includes Twin Piano Mode, which splits the keyboard and pedals into two separate parts covering the same octaves. This allows the teacher to play along with their student, greatly speeding up the learning process. Roland technology also enables the HP-201 to feature environmentally friendly, low-power consumption without sacrificing output level.

Roland has also paid close attention to the design elements of the HP-Series, co-ordinating cabinet details with simulated wood grain or matching colours, and adding the ability to cover the control panel with the fallboard for a more traditional look. The line-up is available in three finishes: polished ebony (HP-307 and HP-305 only), satin black, or rosewood.

For more information, visit http://www.roland.com/

Information taken from official press release

