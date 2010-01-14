NAMM 2010: Roland adds KC-100 to keyboard amp range

PRESS RELEASE: The latest addition to Roland's industry-leading KC-Series keyboard amplifier line-up is the KC-110 Stereo Keyboard Amplifier. It combines two industry firsts for a portable keyboard amp: AA battery-powered operation and true stereo sound, with a host of additional features which make it flexible for a variety of performance applications.

The KC-110 features 30 watts of stereo power driving two 6.5" woofers and two tweeters. Most modern keyboards feature stereo sound output, and the KC-110 enables musicians to experience the full, rich stereo sound of their instruments while using a small amp. Power can be supplied with eight AA batteries (including NiMH rechargeable types) or AC power, and there's even a removable battery case for quick and easy battery replacement.

Featuring a multi-channel mixer with Mic/Line input, two stereo inputs, and two AUX inputs for connecting devices such as MP3 or CD players, this versatile amplifier is suitable for compact PA applications as well as keyboards. High-quality stereo digital effects are also built in, allowing performers to sweeten their sound with reverb, chorus, or a special "wide" chorus effect.

Compact size, battery operation, and superb stereo sound make the KC-110 the perfect portable keyboard amp for nearly any playing situation, from primary amplification duty in intimate settings such as coffee houses, restaurants, or street performances to personal monitoring on large stages. The KC-110 also features an integrated tilt stand for enhanced sound projection, as well as a pole mount for use with the optional ST-A95 speaker stand when maximum coverage is needed.

The KC-110 is scheduled to ship in February.

For more information, visit http://www.roland.com/

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!