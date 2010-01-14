NAMM 2010: Arturia Origin Keyboard to ship in March

The Origin Keyboard is finally set to be released.

PRESS RELEASE: ARTURIA shows Origin Keyboard in pre-series version and announces it will be shipping in March 2010.

Origin Keyboard is Arturia's new version of Origin for the keyboard player. It keeps the

outstanding modular system of Origin Desktop, putting it on a panel that closes on a high quality keyboard controller.

The intuitive interface is kept in place, along with all of the modules from the

most famous synthesizers (Moog Modular, ARP 2600, CS-80, Jupiter-8, Minimoog and Prophet VS) and organs (ToneWheel, Rotary). The integration of the ribbon control is a blast, the keyboard aftertouch possibilities open a world of expressivity, while the playing modes are tuned to the expectations of any demanding performer.

Main Features

· More than 600 presets created by talented musicians and synthesizer specialists

· Create your own patch or use existing audio structures:

- Origin patch made by connecting independent modules from: Minimoog, ARP 2600, CS-80, Jupiter-8, Moog Modular, Prophet VS

- Origin template synths: Minimoog, Jupiter-8*, CS-80*, ARP 2600*

· Superb audio quality with TAE® engine

· Up to 32 voices of polyphony for a typical patch

· Connectivity: 2 audio ins, 10 audio outs. Digital: SPDIF out, USB 2.0

· Selection of high quality effects: Phaser, Chorus, Delay, Tube Distortion, Parametric EQ, Rotary…

· 16/32 step sequencer

· Software editor (Mac/PC)

· Innovative Macro, Advanced LFO, Advanced modulation modes, Advanced joystick modes…

· MIDI : In, Out, Thru and USB 2

· High Level of Control:

- ultra sensitive 40cm ribbon controller

- high quality semi-weighted 61 keys keyboard, with velocity response and channel aftertouch

- New exclusive duophonic aftertouch

- Modulation and pitch-bend wheels, 3-mode Joystick, 21 potentiometers, 33 rotary encoders, 81 switches

· Ergonomic design

- Self adjustable front panel, from 0° to 135°, giving you total setup flexibility.

- 5.2" TFT screen for clear visual feedback.

- complete mobile solution, offering everything you need to perform in a single, easily transportable cabinet.

USD 3499/ EURO 2899

For more information, visit http://www.arturia.com

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!