n-Track studio 8 adds a step sequencer and new recording options

On the right n-Track: version 8 is here.

We hadn't heard much about the desktop version of DAW n-Track Studio for a while, but word reaches us that version 8 has just been released.

Billed as "the most significant update yet" this offers improved performance, increased stability and an updated user interface. The 'feature additions' list, meanwhile, contains a step sequencer and streamlined recording options, including a multi-take recording mode, parameter automation on separate lanes for each track, and internal recording routing.

There's also compatibility with n-Track's Songtree platform, giving you the option to collaborate with others remotely from within your DAW.

n-Track Studio 8 is available now for PC and Mac from the n-Track Software website. It's offered in standard and EX versions, which are priced at €49 and €99 respectively. A demo is available, too.