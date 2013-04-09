Musikmesse 2013: Nektar Impact debuts

Image 1 of 2 The LX49 features pre-sets for Reason, Logic, Cubase, Nuendo, Garageband, Sonar, Bitwig and Reaper Impact LX49 Image 2 of 2 Impact LX49

MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Nektar have announced Impact LX49, the first in a new range of Nektar USB controller keyboards, aimed at users looking for an affordable, yet fully featured solution.

With intelligent mapping for major DAWs, Impact LX49 makes it easy for musicians and producers to get up and running without having to worry about MIDI assignments to get started. Based on the technology developed for the acclaimed higher end Nektar Panorama series, Impact comes pre-mapped and configured.

Modes

Just like Panorama, which features multiple modes for main control navigation, Impact LX49 allows the user to switch between Mixer, Instrument and Preset modes. Presets include 5 memory locations for users to store their own setups. Navigation options include track change, patch change and a Plug-in button that opens or closes the currently controlled plug-in window on the computer display.

Impact LX49 also features 8 velocity sensitive pads that also can be used as MIDI buttons. A unique pad learn function enables pad presets to be programmed quickly by just pressing the target note on the keyboard. Four pad memory locations store pad settings for later recall, completely independent of the preset settings.

Features

49 note full-size, velocity sensitive keyboard

4 keyboard velocity curve options

Pitch bend and modulation wheels

2 Transpose buttons (assignable also to Program, MIDI channel and Preset -/+)

2 Octave Shift buttons (assignable also to Program, MIDI channel and Preset -/+)

8 velocity-sensitive trigger pads

3 Digit LED display

8 Function buttons

9 30mm control faders

8 control pots

9 control buttons

6 transport buttons for cycle, rewind, forward, stop, play, record

5 preset memory locations

4 Pad memory locations

USB port

Sustain foot switch jack (pedal not included)

Supports Standard DAWs right out of the box (installation required): Reason, Logic, Cubase, Nuendo, Garageband, Sonar, Bitwig, Reaper

Pricing and Availability

Nektar Impact LX49 will be available in Q3 2013 at an RRP of USD 159.99/EUR129.99/GBP 109.99 in stores worldwide.

The Impact range will also feature a 25 and 61 note keyboard option, expected late 2013.