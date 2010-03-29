Musikmesse 2010: New mini controllers from Icon

From left to right, the iStage, iCreativ and iDJ.

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: 'Micro controllers' - that is, small form factor devices that sit well with a laptop - are a boom area of music technology at the moment, so it's hardly surprising that more of them were launched in Frankfurt.

Icon had three new iController models to show: the iStage, iCreativ and iDJ. The iStage is probably the most striking, offering you three banks of 4 x 4 assignable velocity sensitive drum pads. As you can see, these are backlit, and you also get an assignable encoder and fader.

icon istage

Next, there's the iCreativ, the centrepiece of which is a large touchscreen. This can operate in a variety of modes (Piano, Drum, Fader and Creativ) and is surrounded by further controls.

icon icreativ

Finally, the iDJ is a diminutive DJ controller that gives you touch-sensitive scratch wheels, buttons, knobs and a crossfader.

icon idj

Full specs are available on the Icon website, which states that all the controllers will ship in June priced at €100 each.