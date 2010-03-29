Musikmesse 2010: New mini controllers from Icon

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010: 'Micro controllers' - that is, small form factor devices that sit well with a laptop - are a boom area of music technology at the moment, so it's hardly surprising that more of them were launched in Frankfurt.
Icon had three new iController models to show: the iStage, iCreativ and iDJ. The iStage is probably the most striking, offering you three banks of 4 x 4 assignable velocity sensitive drum pads. As you can see, these are backlit, and you also get an assignable encoder and fader.
Next, there's the iCreativ, the centrepiece of which is a large touchscreen. This can operate in a variety of modes (Piano, Drum, Fader and Creativ) and is surrounded by further controls.
Finally, the iDJ is a diminutive DJ controller that gives you touch-sensitive scratch wheels, buttons, knobs and a crossfader.
Full specs are available on the Icon website, which states that all the controllers will ship in June priced at €100 each.