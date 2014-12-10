MusicRadar and LANDR Remix: Remodel contest winners revealed

In October, MusicRadar and online mastering service LANDR launched the Remix: Remodel contest, which gave you the opportunity to remix two tracks and be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.
Well, we can now announce the top three remixes of each track. In each case, the overall winner was chosen by the original artist.
Butch & Hohberg - Rebirth
- Grand prize winner: Iko
- 2nd place: Raul Facio
- 3rd place: ARZ
Winning remix: Butch & Hohberg - Rebirth (Iko remix)
Manuel De la Mare & DJ DIASS - Nothing
- Grand prize winner: Clode
- 2nd place: Lucky Vegas
- 3rd place: FDF (Italy)
Winning remix: Manuel De la Mare & DJ DIASS - Nothing (Clode remix)
Congratulations to all our winners and thanks to everyone who entered.
Grand prize winners will receive direct feedback on the remix, a 12-Step Controller from Keith McMillen, and a 1-year LANDR Pro-Unlimited subscription.
Second-place winners will receive four hours of LANDR studio engineering time plus a 1-year LANDR Pro-Unlimited subscription.
Third-place winners will receive a 1-year LANDR Pro-Unlimited subscription.