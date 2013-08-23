Home News MusicRadar AAA tech highlights By The MusicRadar team 2013-08-23T13:05:00.234Z Shares Does Logic Pro X 10.3 make the MacBook Pro Touch Bar useful for musicians? Does Logic Pro X 10.3 make the MacBook Pro Touch Bar useful for musicians? Prev Page 1 of 4 Next Prev Page 1 of 4 Next Meet the 18-year-old who's made a new hardware emulation of the Oberheim OB-X Meet the 18-year-old who's made a new hardware emulation of the Oberheim OB-X Prev Page 2 of 4 Next Prev Page 2 of 4 Next NAMM 2017 first look: Bitwig Studio 2 NAMM 2017 first look: Bitwig Studio 2 Prev Page 3 of 4 Next Prev Page 3 of 4 Next MusicRadar tech and DJ deals of the week MusicRadar tech and DJ deals of the week Prev Page 4 of 4 Next Prev Page 4 of 4 Next Shares