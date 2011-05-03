Music Production Show reveals seminar and product launch line-up

The Music Productions Show, a new UK studio and synth event taking place in Leeds on May 13 and 14, has revealed its product launch and seminar line-up.



Highlights include the UK launches of Roland's Jupiter synth and Yamaha's Mox workstations along with seminars on mic selection, mastering technique and monitoring. Check out the press release below for full details.

PRESS RELEASE: A series of engaging educational seminars and product launches has been unveiled for the inaugural Music Production Show, to be held at The Royal Armouries in Leeds between 13 - 14 May 2011. Two seminar halls will host sessions throughout each day of the event.

Highlights so far include the UK launches of Roland's new Jupiter synth - to feature keyboard wizard Richard Barbieri (Porcupine Tree, Japan) - and Yamaha's powerful new MOX workstation keyboard. Audio-Technica's product and training specialist Logan Helps is also to present a seminar designed to help visitors select the correct studio microphones and headphones for different applications and understand more about mic design and audio basics.

Elsewhere, a Mastering Techniques masterclass will be hosted by Prism and Metropolis, Sonic Distribution are to run Monitoring and Mics sessions, 2Twenty2's Nick Thomas will present an Origin Keyboards seminar, with other content to be provided by exhibitors Ableton, Music Tech Magazine, Rednet, Propellerhead and Nord

MPS show manager Jason Hunt said, "the fact that both Yamaha and Roland have chosen MPS to unveil important new products to the UK market is obviously very exciting - for us as organisers and visitors themselves. In addition, the quality of the seminar line-up will ensure that the event has real educational value, which is important in an area of music making where technological development moves so quickly."

Tickets for the Music Production Show are priced at £10 in advance and £15 on the door and available by visiting the Music Production Show website.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Music Production Show.

