Music Festivals 2014: Hip hop and R&B

Top talent: Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Ms. Lauren Hill

Location: Great Stage Park, Manchester, Tennessee, USA

Best reasons to go: The return of Lauren Hill is always an exciting prospect, while who in their right mind could miss a headline set from Kanye?

Other line-up highlights:Ice Cube,Lionel Richie,Broken Bells

Tickets: General admission sold out, but VIP tickets (pairs only) are $85.90 per pair

Official site