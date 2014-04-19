Music Festivals 2014: Hip hop and R&B
Intro
2014 is packed with AAA talent, from the likes of Outkast returning for hotly-anticipated reunion shows, to Kanye West, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Public Enemy, all preparing for stellar live appearances. Here's where you'll find them…
Bonnaroo
Top talent: Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Ms. Lauren Hill
Location: Great Stage Park, Manchester, Tennessee, USA
Best reasons to go: The return of Lauren Hill is always an exciting prospect, while who in their right mind could miss a headline set from Kanye?
Other line-up highlights:Ice Cube,Lionel Richie,Broken Bells
Tickets: General admission sold out, but VIP tickets (pairs only) are $85.90 per pair
Wireless
Top talent: Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Outkast, Robin Thicke
Location: Finsbury Park (London), Perry Park (Birmingham), UK
Best reason to go: Wireless has fast evolved into one of the UK's top hip hop, R&B and EDM festivals, and this year sees it spread its wings to Birmingham.
Other line-up highlights: Drake, Bruno Mars, Sean Paul
Tickets: Three day tickets for Birmingham are £172/Three day tickets for London are £210/Day tickets also available
Lollapalooza
Top talent: Eminem, Outkast, Nas
Location: Grant Park, Chicago, USA
Best reason to go: André 3000 and Big Boi are back. Need we say more?
Other line-up highlights: Chance The Rapper, Rudimental, Blood Orange
Tickets: Sold out, although platinum passes and travel packages are available
Parklife Weekender
Top talent: Snoop Dogg, Public Enemy, Katy B
Location: Heaton Park, Manchester, UK
Best reason to go: To catch two giants of '90s hip hop on the same bill.
Other line-up highlights: Flying Lotus, Soul II Soul, Pusha T
Tickets: Sunday day tickets available for £49.50
Hot 97 Summer Jam
Top talent: Nas, 50 Cent, The Roots
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rurtherford, New Jersey, USA
Best reason to go: Probably the hottest hip hop event of the summer, stateside.
Other line-up highlights: Nicki Minaj Ft. Young Money and Lil Wayne, Action Bronson
Tickets: Prices start at $55 plus fees.
Lovebox
Top talent: Nas, M.I.A, Katy B
Location: Victoria Park, East London, UK
Best reason to go: Set in a huge sunny park in the middle of Hackney, if you live in London you've practically got no reason not to go.
Other line-up highlights: A$AP Rocky, Soul II Soul, Chase and Status
Tickets: Day tickets are £44.75