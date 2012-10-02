MOTU Digital Performer 8 now available

Image 1 of 2 Digital Performer 8: another DAW opens for Windows users. Digital Performer 8

Image 2 of 2 DP8 comes with plenty of new plug-ins. Digital Performer 8



Announced at NAMM 2012, MOTU's Digital Performer 8 is now shipping. This update to the popular DAW is the first to bring Windows compatibility.

DP8 feature highlights include 64-bit operation, a new video playback engine, Punch Guard confidence recording (this captures recordings before and after your punch points), 17 new plug-ins,15 new user interface themes and new plug-in management features.

Find out more in the press release below or on the MOTU website. Digital Performer 8 costs $795 while an update from the previous version will set you back $195.

MOTU Digital Performer 8

MOTU is now shipping Digital Performer version 8, a major upgrade to their flagship audio workstation software. Significant new features include 64-bit operation, a new video playback engine, Punch Guard™ confidence recording, 17 new included plug-ins,15 new user interface themes,and new plug-in management features.

"Digital Performer 8 is a must-have upgrade, especially for anyone using - or moving to - a 64-bit operating system," said Jim Cooper, MOTU Director of Marketing. "Plus, it's absolutely packed full of inspiring new plug-ins, cool new themes, and useful features you'll use every day."

17 new plug-ins

Version 8 ships with 17 new plug-ins, including two new classic guitar amp models, a bass cabinet model, several classic guitar pedals, modeled analog delay, a multi-band dynamic equalizer, a precision delay, a de-esser, the Subkick™ kick drum enhancer, and Springamabob™, a modeled vintage spring reverb processor.

New video engine

DP8's new video engine allows full-screen viewing of full 720 or 1080 HD video clips on a primary or secondary computer monitor, or on a conventional HDMI or SDI video monitor connected to a MOTU video interface such as the HD Express or HDX-SDI. The movie window can be easily popped in and out of the consolidated window, and the movie audio track can be routed to aux faders for mixing and processing, without the need to extract the audio.

15 new themes

Digital Performer's Themes allow users to change the entire look of the software with one click. DP8 adds 15 new themes, including "Hi-Fi", "Arctic", and "None More Black".

Version 8 feature highlights

Cross platform - Supports Windows 7 and Mac OS X.

Native 64-bit operation - Takes full advantage of 64-bit operating systems.

VST / Rewire support - On both Mac and Windows for easy project exchange.

New video engine - Supports full-screen video, 720/1080 HD, and MOTU video hardware monitoring.

Punch Guard™ confidence recording - Captures extra time before and after punch points.

17 new plug-ins - From meticulously modeled guitar tones to world-class mastering plug-ins...

15 new themes - Artistically crafted UI designs including Hi-Fi, Arctic, and None More Black.

In-line control panel - Conserves precious screen real estate.

Multi-format plug-in management - Organize, manage, and quickly search for plug-ins in multiple formats.

Availability

Digital Performer 8 is now shipping for Mac OS X. The Windows version is in final testing and will be available soon to all registered DP8 users. Pricing remains the same, as follows:

Full version: $795

Competitive upgrade: $395

AudioDesk upgrade: $395

Upgrade from previous version: $195

Registered users can upgrade directly from the MOTU web site here:

https://www.motu.com/store_products/upgrades/dp

Users of competing products can purchase the DP8 Competitive Upgrade at the link above or from any authorized MOTU reseller.