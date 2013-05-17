Moog's Animoog synth released for Blackberry Z10

"I'll throw out one wildcard," said NanoStudio developer Matt Borstel when MusicRadar asked him last year to predict what might be the next big thing in mobile music making in 2013: "RIM's BlackBerry 10".

"It's based on an OS with real-time origins, so maybe they'll do things with audio latency that Microsoft and Google can't. Everyone likes a story where the underdog wins!"

It turns out that Borstel might just have been onto something, for Moog has just sprung a big surprise by releasing its Animoog synth for Blackberry's Z10 smartphone.

"We are very excited about the release of Animoog on the BlackBerry 10 platform and about our relationship with BlackBerry," said Mike Adams, President and CEO of Moog Music, Inc.

"BlackBerry has long been the choice for business professionals who in many cases are in creative fields. Now, for the first time, we can offer a high performance music creation tool to artists and synthesizer enthusiasts that prefer BlackBerry."

On the downside, we don't know of any other developers who are creating music making software for Blackberry's OS, but perhaps Moog's initiative could give the platform a creative kickstart.

Animoog for Blackberry Z10 is available now for the introductory price of $0.99 (this price will rise to $9.99 in due course). Find out more in the video above or on the Moog website.