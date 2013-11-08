Monophonic virtual analogue synth Phawuo released for iPad

Developer Alexey Nadzharov has released a monophonic virtual-analog synth onto the App Store for iPad, and it goes by the name of Phawuo.

Judging by the video demo it lives up to its promise of housing "dirty" oscillators - it could just as easily be the BBC sound effects department for a 1970s Doctor Who episode.

Spec-wise, Phawuo includes:

Two special oscillators with sawtooth / square waveforms and pulse width modulation.

Distortion and feedback ring modulation for each oscillator.

24 dB/octave state-variable filter (LP-BP-HP).

Two ADSR envelopes for amplitude and filter.

LFO to modulate the frequency and pulse width of oscillators' waveforms.

CoreMIDI support. Plug any compatible MIDI device and play.

Audiobus support.

Background audio support (when connected to Audiobus).

At $1.99, this synth might just be worth an investment. If you're interested, visit Phawuo on the App Store.