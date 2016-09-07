Mogees Keys app lets you trigger notes, chords and arpeggios by tapping any surface

Mogees Keys is a new iOS app for owners of the Mogees Pro and Play vibration sensors, and enables you to quickly generate musical sounds by hitting the surface of your choosing.

The Mogees sensors translate vibrations into MIDI data, and the new app lets you select the scale and key you want to play in, and the specific notes you want to play. Soft taps then trigger each of these notes in turn, while harder ones generate chords. You can shift notes up and down on your iOS device's screen, opening up the possibility of playing chord progressions.

You can also choose from a range of arpeggio styles and trigger these. A hard hit resets the arpeggio, taking you back to the first note.

Mogees Keys includes three sound engines (a physical modelling resynthesizer, a steel string resonator and an FM synth) and comes with "over" 88 editable presets (89 maybe?).

You can record and share your Mogees Keys performances from within the app, and it's also compatible with Audio Copy, Audiobus and Inter-App Audio. You can download it for free from the Apple App Store, though you'll need a Mogees account if you want to open it.