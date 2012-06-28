Miselu's Neiro gets new music apps from Yamaha and Korg

Miselu has been slowly debuting new apps for its Android-powered music making device, Neiro, for a while now. But at the Google I/O convention, music-making on the Neiro just got serious.

Showing off a flashy Korg Polysix synth and telling us of some additional news regarding the Yamaha Vocaloid technology, Miselu's Malte Goesche explains: "Yamaha has produced a Vocaloid application prototype for the Miselu platform. The app (codename MV-01) is produced by music game designer luminary Tetsuya Mizuguchi.

"Vocaloid is a singing synthesizer technology developed by Yamaha that uses concatenative synthesis to splice and process vocal fragments extracted from human voice samples. Vocaloid allows you to create an authentic computer-generated singing voice with text-to-lyrics capability."

With the launch of the Polysix, it seems that Korg is committed to developing for this aspiring Android music platform, too. Hironori Fukuda from Korg says: "The Miselu platform has brought us a great opportunity to develop a synthesizer application with a totally new user experience.

"The reason we decided to create the Polysix is that the platform has already been perfectly customised for synthesizer use with low latency audio playback based on their great MusicSDK, a wide multi-touch display and a built-in musical keyboard. It was quite easy to port from our Polysix software. The Miselu platform is all set for music creation."