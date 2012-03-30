Minimoog V custom MIDI controller unveiled

Image 1 of 5 60 Works' PMM: click the image for more photos. 60 Works PMM

Image 2 of 5 60 Works PMM close-up

Image 3 of 5 60 Works PMM with lid turned up

Image 4 of 5 60 Works PMM with lid facing down

Image 5 of 5 60 Works PMM with lid on



The current fashion for custom soft synth controllers is one that we wholeheartedly approve of: not only do these devices add tactility to virtual instruments, but they also help to give them a genuine sense of character.

The latest example of the genre comes from 60 Works', and was built for Mark B, Producer/Owner of International Feel Recordings. It's called the PMM and is designed to be used with version 2.0 of Arturia's Minimoog V.

The controller itself looks pretty sweet, but what tops it off (quite literally) is the perfectly-matched lid that should make travelling with the PMM a breeze.

What's more, unlike some other custom controllers, there's a chance that you might actually be able to buy this one: drop Dave Cross at 60 Works a line if you're interested.